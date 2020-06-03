Image copyright APF

Craiy die dey big compound as tori komot say Samuel Wazizi weh police bi arrest last year don die.

Wazizi bi na one of de many tori pipo (journalists) weh authorities don arrest lock'am for ngata.

Why we arrest Samuel Wazizi - Cameroon police

CPJ di campaign for free Cameroon Wazizi and oda Africa Journalists

Cameroon get bad record for how deh di treat journalists. Committee for Protect Journalists report say dis Central African kontri jail seven (7) journalists last year, weh na only one bi dey prison for 2015.

How Wazizi die

From weti weh BBC News Pidgin don gada so far, Samuel Wazizi, journalist, die for military hospital for Yaoundé.

For June 2 tori komot for Equinox Television say de journalist, Samuel Wazizi don die afta deh bi torture e.

E colleague, Joseph Weno say deh arrest am say e tok truth.

''We bi work togeda, we two, host de same programs. Dat taim e bi Cameraman, and wit taim e start popular program, "hala your matta' for pidgin- tok tins weh deh matta.

Wazizi bi open about tins weh deh concern Anglophone crisis. E bi condemn military and separatist wen deh exaggerate''.

Cameroon Journalist Trade Union, SNJC President Denis Nkwebo and Cameroon Association of English speaking journalists, CAMASEJ confirm say Buea based pidgin presenter die for Yaoundé military hospital some moons afta deh arrest e.

"Ah tok wit military security and deh tell me say Wazizi die", Denis Nkwebo tell BBC New Pidgin.

CAMASEJ president, Viban Jude tell BBC Pidgin say deh wan komot joint statement with SNJC for ask plenti kweshions for goment.

"How Wazizi die, wen e die and wusai de die bodi and make goment open investigate wit all man civil society journalists and odas for shine eye for dis mata", NKwebo and Viban tell BBC News Pidgin.

But e lawyer, Barrister Nkea Emmanuel weh e di follow de case say e no fit confirm say Wazizi don die.

"We go still go for court for Tuesday, June 11 for follow-up e release. De case don kam up 14 taims but authorities no bring Wazizi for court", Nkea tok.

Afta, police, army take over since den, e family and lawyers no get any tori for wusai e dey till deh announce say e don die.

BBC Pidgin try plenti taims but nova get Colonel Serge Cyrille Atonfack weh an army tok-tok pesin comment for dis mata.

Why police arrest Wazizi

Police arrest e for August 03, 2019, for Buea, and for August 07, 2019 Cameroon Association of English-Speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ SW go meet Commissioner for 3rd police District for Muea for Southwest region for why deh arrest e.

"We arrest Wazizi for seka e connection wit separatists and alert show say e bin get some kana message for e phone, weh e link e with separatists -'amba boys'. De 'boys' (separatists) dem di camp for yi farm", police bi tell tori pipo.

Since 2016, fight dey for Northwest and Southwest Cameroon as separatist fighters wan form dia own kontri for seka say deh di suffer marginalisation from French side.

Who bi Wazizi

Samuel Wazizi na Cameroon journalist for Buea, Southwest region for Cameroon.

E real names na Samuel Ajiekah Abuwe and e bi di work for Chilien Music and Television, CMTV as pidgin presenter for one popular programme, 'hala your mata'.

Just now reactions flop for social media and Justice for Samuel Wazizi na di big topic for discussion.

CPJ say make Cameroon goment officially confirm say dis journalist die.

Barrister Michele Ndoki say na so deh di know dictatorship wen deh arrest journalists e die for cell.