Lady Gaga Chromatica album, wetin we know

Image copyright Getty Images Image example "Chromatica"na Gaga first album since 2016

Lady Gaga release her latest music album, "Chromatica" on Friday May 29 2020.

Gaga enta Instagram to post video herself dey dance to di song, "911" from her new work.

Di 16-track album feature different dance songs.

Tori be say na April 10, she bin dey plan to release "Chromatica" but Gaga announce for March say she don postpone am sake of di coronavirus pandemic.

Di singer don release some songs before she drop di album including her collabo with Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me."

Di album also get songs wey she release before like "Stupid Love" and "Sine From Above," wey feature Elton John.

Gaga also get one track with di group Blackpink.

Dis na Gaga first album since 2016 wey she release "Joanne."