Di tweet from one of di big Pentecostal mega church for Nigeria, Di Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG to pray for dia leader, Pastor Adeboye fit don come at di wrong time as Nigerians dey mourn di death of one 22 year old girl wey jaguda pipo rape to death.

On Sunday, Nigerians wake up to di news of Uwavera Omozuwa wey die on May 30, three days after dem allegedly rape her for inside one Redeemed Christian Church of God for Ikpoba Hill, Edo state, Nigeria.

Thousand of tweets begin demand for Justice for Uwavera Omozuwa as di Hashtag #JusticeForUwa dey trend.

But di tweet wey come from di handle of di Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG dey ask pipo to pray for di leader of di church Pastor Adeboye no go down well with pipo.

Dem put di picture of di 78 year old General Overseer with di text 'Pray for Pastor Adeboye' on top of di picture.

Di comments wey follow di tweet show say belle no sweet pipo say di RCCG no follow demand for Justice for Uwa wey die for one of dia churches.

How pipo dey react?

I'm not saying the RCCG should start posting #JusticeForUwa without doing their research first but posting Pray for Adeboye at a time like this is flat out insensitive! — Peter Parker •V• 🕸️ (@peteralaks) May 31, 2020

A member of RCCG was raped and murdered in one of your churches. But instead of a prayer or press statement for her, you asking for a prayer for Pastor Adeboye? https://t.co/zNNUaRpL4V — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) May 31, 2020

A girl was raped and Murdered on your church property. He your reach to increase awareness, help investigations and bring the guilty culprit to book. Also, Pray for her as well — 🆄🆂🅷🅰💥 (@ushanotusher_) May 31, 2020

RCCG not addressing a brutal murder and rape of a woman in one of their churches- in any media hours after it's been announced is not surprising- they contribute to upholding structures and individuals that silence and violate WOMEN. — Mö 🍒 (@ollylovesocean) May 31, 2020

Instead of talking about Uwa that was murdered in one of your branches, you're asking us to pray for a father in the Lord that dishes out prayers daily

Why? — Olayori (@olayoririchie) May 31, 2020

Why? — Olayori (@olayoririchie) May 31, 2020

BBC Pidgin reach out to Uwavera elder sister, Judith, wey give us di load down of wetin happen.

"My sister bin go church for morning to read. She dey always go dia to read even before she gain admission for University because e dey quiet.

But police say dem dey treat di case as dat of two fighting. Di DPO wey dey in charge of Ikpoba Hill area say na case of fight between di deceased (Uwavera) and some jaguda pipo

Plenti Twitter users dey wonder how dem kill Uwa for broad daylight and even inside church.

Though di church neva react to di mata.