Justice for Uwa: Why 'Pray for Pastor Adeboye' no go down well with pipo as church member die
Di tweet from one of di big Pentecostal mega church for Nigeria, Di Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG to pray for dia leader, Pastor Adeboye fit don come at di wrong time as Nigerians dey mourn di death of one 22 year old girl wey jaguda pipo rape to death.
On Sunday, Nigerians wake up to di news of Uwavera Omozuwa wey die on May 30, three days after dem allegedly rape her for inside one Redeemed Christian Church of God for Ikpoba Hill, Edo state, Nigeria.
- 'I want make dem punish di pipo wey rape my 22-year-old sister'
- 'She suppose write WAEC dis year but now dem don kill am'
Thousand of tweets begin demand for Justice for Uwavera Omozuwa as di Hashtag #JusticeForUwa dey trend.
But di tweet wey come from di handle of di Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG dey ask pipo to pray for di leader of di church Pastor Adeboye no go down well with pipo.
Dem put di picture of di 78 year old General Overseer with di text 'Pray for Pastor Adeboye' on top of di picture.
Di comments wey follow di tweet show say belle no sweet pipo say di RCCG no follow demand for Justice for Uwa wey die for one of dia churches.
How pipo dey react?
BBC Pidgin reach out to Uwavera elder sister, Judith, wey give us di load down of wetin happen.
"My sister bin go church for morning to read. She dey always go dia to read even before she gain admission for University because e dey quiet.
But police say dem dey treat di case as dat of two fighting. Di DPO wey dey in charge of Ikpoba Hill area say na case of fight between di deceased (Uwavera) and some jaguda pipo
Plenti Twitter users dey wonder how dem kill Uwa for broad daylight and even inside church.
Though di church neva react to di mata.