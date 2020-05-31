Image copyright Getty Images Image example Icardi na di number 16 Argentine to play for PSG

French champions Paris St-Germain don sign striker Mauro Icardi for 60m euros (£54m) from Inter Milan.

Di 27-year-old Argentina international join PSG for September on one season-long loan with option of buy-out.

Di new deal mean say im go dey di French side until June 2024.

Icardi scored 20 goals for 31 matches for all competitions before di French season officially end for 30 April with 10 games remaining because of di coronavirus pandemic.

Im bin don dey compete for a place for di side with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, wey be PSG's all-time top scorer, and im contract dey expire on 30 June.

One statement from Inter tok say: "FC Internazionale Milano announce di transfer of Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain FC: di striker, wey dem born for 1993, don permanently move to di French club.

"Di club dey thank di player for di six seasons wey im don spend with dem and wish am all di best for im future professional career."