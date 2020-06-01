Kano village of 'Anger' dey fight to change dia name and end years of 'pain'

Dem no support media player for your device

Kano village of 'Anger' dey fight to change dia name and end years of 'pain'

If e get one thing wey dey disturb pipo of Kunchi local goment for Kano state northwest Nigeria na dia name wey mean 'Anger' if dem translate am from Hausa to English language.

One of di residents of di town, Musa Salisu Kunchi, tell BBC say di name of di town make im friend lose girl wey e don dey date for long.

Anoda resident Bashir Sani wey be primary school teacher for di town yan say dem dey face many challenges wey dem feel say di name dey contribute to.

Di residents of Kunchi dey hope to change di name of di town and stop all di pain, backwardness and stop pipo to dey run comot di town.