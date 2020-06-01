Image copyright Paul Marotta

Ghana ease coronavirus restrictions which govmemt impose on citizens sake of de coronavirus pandemic wey enter de country.

President Akufo-Addo for en 10th address to Ghanaians explain say de actions wey govment take go help bring some aspects of life back to normal.

Although dem ease service restrictions, govment revise others like border closure indefinitely.

Here be some of de key points from Prez Akufo-Addo address on Sunday.

Schools re-open for only final year students.

Final year students for JSS, SHS and University go fit go school so say dem go finish dema year of study from June 15, 2020.

President Akufo-Addo explain say JHS 3 classes go be maximum of 30 students in a class, SHS classes for be maximum of 25 students wey university lectures for be half class.

Maximum of 100 worshippers for Church den mosques

Up to 100 worshipers can congregate in churches, mosques and other places of worship starting Friday, June 5.

He explain say religious congregations for be maximum of 25 percent attendance meaning say small churches no for get full house.

He also add say make dem keep distance of one meter among worshipers while maintaining hygiene protocols like hand washing.

Funerals restrictions now be 100 attendants

Prez Akufo-Addo ease de initial ban on funerals which he limit to 25 people.

But in en 10th address on Sunday, he explain say private burials go for accommodate 100 mourners.

This dey represent additional 75 people to funeral activities for Ghana.

Ban on Sporting and some public gatherings

President Akufo-Addo also extend public gatherings ban until 31sy July.

This dey affect nightclubs, political rallies, church crusades, sporting activities dem stuff which dey gather large crowds.

Dis ban remain intact until end of July he add where based on prevailing circumstances he go review am.

Indefinite border closure, but govt go evacuate and stranded Ghanaians

Ghana borders go remain closed until further notice, Prez Akufo-Addo reveal.

Dis closure of Ghana border go affect air, land and sea borders for de country.

With de exception of cargo goods which dey enter de country.

Meanwhile, govment say dem go plan den evacuate Ghanaians wey make stranded for other countries back home despite de border closure.

President Akufo-Addo talk Ghanaians say dem carefully consider dis decision to ease de restrictions on consultation with major stakeholders for various sectors, wey he sure say dis go be in de interest of restoring aspects of life back to normal.

Implications of Covid-19 revision

Prez Akufo-Addo admit say de easing of these restrictions fit escalate rate of infection for Ghana.

But he explain say if people follow de social distancing and hygiene protocols dem go be safe.

He also add say govment get experience in handling sudden case spikes like e happen for Tema fish factory and Obuasi market.

So in case of sudden spike dem go use those lessons resolve de situation.

Ghana record 8,060 confirmed cases Covid-19 out of which 36 people die.