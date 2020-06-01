Image copyright Getty / Beyonce / Twitter Image example Rihanna and Beyoncé dey call for justice for George Floyd, while Ariana Grande join di protests LA

America music stars dey call for "blackout Tuesday" as response to di death of George Floyd, di black man wey die for police custody last week.

All three major record labels share message on social media and dem promise "a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community".

Employees go take Tuesday off work as "a day of action," di plan na to "provoke accountability and change".

Interscope vow say dem no go release new music dis week, while Apple Music Ebro Darden don cancel im radio shows.

Floyd, na 46-year-old African-American man, wey die last week afta one white police officer kneel ontop im neck for several minutes.

Derek Chauvin di Minneapolis policeman dem don already chop sack and dem am charge with third-degree murder. Im suppose appear for court on Monday, even as I no go gree pipo still dey protest for US and Uk ontop dis mata.

Many of di ogbonge stars for music don speak out about di Floyd death wey get two pikin.

Rihana enta Instagram on Sunday to tok about di "devastation, anger [and] sadness" she don experience over di last week.

She say: "Watching my pipo get murdered and lynched day afta day dey push me go heavy place for my heart,"

Beyonce film video for Instagram wia she tell di fans to sign petition seeking "justice for George Floyd". "We all witness im murder for broad daylight… Di tin touch and we dey wex. We no fit normalise dis pain".

Dr Dre also call for action, im say "im heart stiil dey pain am".

"E feel like say di policeman knee dey for all of us neck, meaning black men," na wetin im tok for Apple Music's Young Money Radio.

"E pain well-well because na something wey still dey happun. And e dey continue to happun and e be like, Wetin wey fit do? Or wetin we need to do to make dis thing stop?"

Oda pop stars including Ariana Grande, J Cole, Tinashe, Nick Cannon, Yungblud, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, join protestors across di US over di weekend.

As pipo for music industry vex ontop di mata, na so message begin spread for social media dey call on di industry to "take urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change".

"As gatekeepers of di culture, na our responsibility not only to come together to celebrate di wins, but also hold each oda up during loss,"na wetin dey inside di statement wwwey spread under di hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused.

Among di pipo wey dey repost di message na Warner Music Group, Sony/ATV, Universal Music, Motown, Capitol Records, British label Dirty Hit, Eminem's Shady Records and legendary producer Quincy Jones.

"All of my shows dey cancelled," na wetin Apple's Ebro Darden write for im Instagram feed. "I will air replays of my conversations with community activists, politicians and revolutionary music."

Task force

"We stand together with the black community against all forms of racism, bigotry, and violence," said Columbia Records, which is home to Beyonce, Pharrell Williams, Lil Nas X, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Adele.

"Now, more than ever, we must use our voices to speak up and challenge the injustices all around us."

"In the words of Dr King, 'There comes a time when silence is betrayal.' When you have a responsibility to raise your voice for change. That time has come," added Universal Music Group on social media.

Univesal's chairman, Sir Lucian Grainge, also issued a memo to staff laying out plans for a task force, headed by chief counsel Jeff Harleston, to "accelerate our efforts in areas such as inclusion and social justice".

"We must do more and now is the time to do it - and to do it with an unprecedented sense of urgency," he wrote.

"Even more importantly, we must commit ourselves not merely for this week, but we must continue that commitment - without let-up - in the months and years ahead."

