Image copyright Nigerian Presidential Task Force Image example Presidential Task Force oga Boss Mustapha

Di Nigerian goment don tok say dem go enta phase two of di relaxation of lockdown for di kontri.

Di chairman of di Presidential taskforce and di Secretary to Government of di Federation , Boss Mustapha make di announcement during di daily briefing of di taskforce for Abuja.

For di statement, di phase two go happun over di next four weeks from 2nd June to 29th June, 2020.

Oga Boss Mustapha tok say places of worship go fit to reopen even as dem dey extend di ban on mass gathering of more than 20 pipo for place wey no be work or places of worship.

Dis na oda tins wey go dey for dis phase two of lockdown easing:

Di goment also reduce di curfew and di new curfew rule na from 10 pm to 4am. Before di curfew na from 8pm to 6am.

Domestic flight for di kontri fit start on di 21st of June, 2020 as e ask di aviation industry to organise guidelines so dem go probably fit restart domestic flights from that time.

Essential workers no go face curfew.

Inter-state travel ban still remain

All banks and other financial sector go open and work dia normal hours and also private offices go fit go back to normal working hours as long as dem all reach house before curfew start.

All schools go remain close and di federal ministry of education to work wit schools to develop guideline to make sure dat students wey dey do exiting exams (ie JSS 3 and SS3) go write exams go fit do dia exam for di early stages of di next phase.

Church and mosque go get restricted opening and dia opening go dey in-line wit di state goment.

Pipo fit go out dia normal business like work and exercise, but workplace go need get only 75% for inside so social distancing go dey.

No gathering of pipo pass twenty pipo outside of work place.

Dem don ease lockdown for Kano state but Kano go dey work on di pase one of lockdown ease.

Restaurants customers go continue to buy and take away.

All Nigerians now go fit go out dia normal business like go to work and exercise as long as dem no flaunt di curfew

As e be, Nigeria get 10,162 confirm cases of Covid-19. 3007 don dey discharged and 287 pipo don die.