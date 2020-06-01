How Civil Defence officer stab, kill Police officer for Lagos

Image copyright Facebook Image example Philomena Mgbekem tok about how dem stap her police office husband

Mrs Philomena Mgbekem tell BBC Pidgin how one civil defence officer stab and kill her husband wey be police officer.

Philomena say 'my husband DPO and dia senior oga visit me, tell me say na small argument make di civil defence officer stab my husband'.

Tori be say police officer Edward Mgbekem dey night duty wit di civil defence officer wey dem dey call 'Femi' for Obalende-Falomo axis for Lagos for di weekend of 23/24 May 2020 when di incident happen.

Father of three Edward don serve wit Nigeria police for 18 years before death meet am as im dey on duty.

'I be soldier, but how police dey do dia own tin different from how army dey do dia own. Police tell me say di case dey CID panti and dem won do autopsy before dem go proceed on di case' na so Philomena tok.

Police tok tok pesin Bala Elkana confirm di tori to BBC Pidgin say di suspect dey custody and dem go soon carry am go court.

Police officer shoot fellow officer

As dat one shele, one police officer open gun shoot im fellow officers for Yaba area of Lagos ontop gbege wey happun last day of May.

Tori be say police inspector, Monday Gabriel wey dey special duty for one goment facility for Ikoyi begin shoot anyhow, di gunshot kill im colleague, sergeant Felix Okago wey dey duty wit am while odas escape.

As im wan escape, e carri dia patrol van run, dey shoot as e dey drive towards popular third mainland bridge for Lagos, luck run out of am as police officers from Bariga division catch and disarm am.

Statement from Lagos police tok tok pesin Bala Elkana say dem carri di officer go dia hospital as im dey show signs of mental depression.

Police kill young girl

Still inside month of May, police officers for lockdown duty for Lagos shoot and kill one 16 year old girl Tina Ezekwe on Thursday wey make pipo begin para for social media.

'She suppose write WAEC dis year but now dem don kill am'

Meanwhile for statement wey police release on Monday say dem don start internal disciplinary proceedings against ASP Theopilus Otobo and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke wey dey involved in the shooting.