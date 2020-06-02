Image copyright Twitter/@Danielfaitharts

Tori of woman wey suffer abuse as she bin dey travel from Akure (south west Nigeria) to Abuja (Nigeria political capitla) make Nigerians hala for sexual molesters on Tuesday.

Dis dey happun just days afta kontri pipo begin use di hash tag '#SayNoToRape' to hala ontop tori of girl wey dem sexually molest inside one church for Benin (southern Nigeria)

For dis video tweet wey BBC Pidgin no fit verify wen and wia e happun, one Nigerian narrate how pesin wey im call im sister suffer harassment from male passenger as she dey travel.

Di video, e show as di man wey bin dey di same bus wit her chook im hand for under her skirt all through di journey from Akure go Abuja, according to di tori.

Tori be say, she bin dey shout on top wetin di man bin dey do her, but pipo for di bus say she dey overreact, na why she do di videpo.

According to di tweet, she bin try report di mata to one soldier wey she see for road but di soldier tell am say make she keep quiet or dem go arrest am because di man follow di soldier speak Hausa.

How pipo dey react ontop di mata

Pipo for social media don dey para up and down as dem dey find di man wey abuse dis woman for inside bus.

Di picture don dey circulate for social media and "Akure to Abuja" don dey trend.

