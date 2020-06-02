Image copyright Uwavera Omozuwa/facebook Image example Uwavera Omozuwa dream na to become a nurse

Di Nigerian goment don vow to make sure say all those wey get hand for di rape and death of 22-year-old Vera Uwaila Omozuwa go face di law.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday evening order di Nigerian Police to chacha find di pesin wey kill di 22-year-old gild and make sure say di pesin face di law.

"I go like to offer my deepest condolences to di family and friends of Uwaila Omozuwa. I expect di Nigeria Police Force to speedily and diligently investigate this case and ensure say all di jaguda pipo wey dey responsible for dis barbaric act face justice." Buhari tweet for evening of 2 June, 2020 days afta di incident happun.

For inside separate statement release by di minister of information, Lai Muhammed, di Nigerian goment order di police make dem kia kia investigate di mata and make justice reign.

Dis directive dey come as di police on Monday deploy additional forensic expert and investigation helep to Edo State to chook eye for di mata.

Also according to local report, police don make in first arrest for di rape mata.

But di goment say e must make sure everyone one of dem pay for dia crime, including di 14 men wey abuse one minor for Jigawa state.

" By di time dis jaguda men dem face justice, e go show to all say goment no go ever tolerate any gender base violence for di kontri." oga Lai yarn.

E explain give say e dey barbaric for how dem take rape and kill Vera and goment no go tolerate am, adding say di serial abuse of di minor Jigawa dey condemnable.

E say pipo dey measure society base on how e protect those wey di vulnerable and dat di goment go do everything possible to make sure address di way wey gender violence dey grow for Nigeria.