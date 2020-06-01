Image copyright Twitter/Ruth Richardson Image example George Floyd dey tell di police officers wey arrest am say im no fit breathe

Di US dey hot sake of nationwide protests ontop di death of one African-American man for police custody.

George Floyd, 46, die afta police arrest am outside one shop for Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Video of di arrest on 25 May show one white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneel down on Mr Floyd neck as im pin am to di floor.

Dem don later charge oga Chauvin,, wey be 44, with murder.

Di main things wey lead to di death of Floyd happun within just 30 minutes. Based on di accounts from witnesses, video and official statements, Dis na wetin we sabi so far.

E start with di report of one fake $20 (£16.20) bill.

Dem make di report for di evening of 25 May, wen oga Floyd buy one pack of cigarettes from Cup Foods, one grocery store.

Di store employee believe say di $20 moni na fake come report am to di police.

George Floyd don dey live for Minneapolis for many years after im move from im native Houston, Texas. recently im bin dey work with bouncer for di city but like oda millions of Americans, im lose im job sake of di coronavirus pandemic.

Oga Floyd dey visit Cup Foods well-well. Di store owner, Mike Abumayyaleh tell tori pipo NBC say im be friendly customer wey no dey cause any trouble.

But Oga Abumayyaleh no come work on dat day wen di incident happun. He tok say im teenage employee wey report di suspicious bill just dey follow protocol.

Around 20:01, di employee call 911 say im dey tell Floyd to return di cigarettes but "he [Floyd] no wan do am", dis na according to one transcript wey authorities release.

Di employee tok say e be like di man dey "drunk" and "im no dey in control of imself", di transcript tok.

Shortly after di call, at around 20:08, two police officers arrive. Oga Floyd dey sidon with two oda pipo for inside car wey dem park around di corner.

Derek Chauvin go appear for court for Minneapolis on Monday

After dem approach di car, one of di officers, Thomas lane comot gun ask Oga Floyd to show im hands. For di account of di incident prosecutors no explain why e dey necessary for Oga Lane to remove im gun.

Oga Lane, prosecutors say, "put im hands on Oga Floyd, and pull am out of di car". Den Oga Floyd "actively dey fight make dem no handcuff am".

As dem handcuff am, though, Oga Floyd no fight again, Oga Lane explain to am say dem dey arrest am sake of say "im use fake moni".

Na wen di officers try to put Oga Floyd for dia squad car na im e begin struggle.

At around 20:14, Oga Floyd "no dey move again, he fall for ground, come tell di officers say im no dey like to dey stay for place wey go restrict im movement". dis na according to di report.

Oga Chauvin arrive for di scene. Im and oda officers join to try put Oga Floyd inside di police car.

During dis attempt, around 20:19, Oga Chauvin comot Oga Floyd from di passenger side, wey make am fall for ground, di report tok.

He lie down there dey face down, still dey for handcuff.

Na dat time witnesses start to dey video Oga Floyd, wey appear like say im dey in pains. Dis moments, wey plenti pipo video and share on social media prove to be di last moment for Oga Floyd.

Officers hold Oga Floyd down as Oga Chauvin place im left knee between im head and neck.

"I no fit breathe," Oga Floyd tok am plenti times, dey beg for im mama, e dey beg "please, please, please".

For eight minutes and 46 seconds, Oga Chauvin put im knee on Mr Floyd neck, di report of di prosecutors tok am.

About six minutes into dat time, Oga Floyd no dey respond again. For di videos of di incident, dis na wen Oga Floyd no talk again, as bystanders dey beg di officers to check im pulse.

One of di other officers, JA Kueng, do am, check Oga Floyd right wrist, but "e no feel anything". Yet, di officers no move.

At 20:27, Oga Chauvin remove im knee from Mr Floyd's neck. E no dey move again, Dem carry am with ambulance go Hennepin County Medical Center.

One hour later dem tok say he don die.

"Di way im die no make sense," Christopher Harris wey be one of im closest friend tok. "He beg for im life. He plead for im life. Wen you try so hard to believe in dis system, di system wey you sabi say dem no design for you, wen you don look for justice through all di legal means and you no fit get am, you begin take di laws into your hands."

After Floyd die, many pipo troop out to do I no gree.

See fotos from protests and violence as di vex ontop di death of George Floyd dey increase

Di greatest anger among protesters na for Minneapolis, wia pipo vex sotee dem no follow curfew order.

Dem accuse di city say dem no deploy plenti police and National Guard on di streets. State Governor Tim Walz accept di responsibility but tok say "dem plenti pass us".

Dem start different fires for Minneapolis, and fire officials tok say e dey too dangerous to reach all of dem.

Dem loot shops for different areas.

Police for Washington dey outside di White House, wey dem briefly lock down. Police fire pepper spray to keep protesters from di building.

Dem use tear gas to pursue crowds wey dey protest for Oakland for California....

... as dem dey throw fireworks for Freeway 110 North, for Los Angeles, protesters dey try block roads.

Dem fire tear gas to pursue protesters for Detroit...

and for Phoenix, Arizona.

Ugly scenes for Atlanta as dem burn police cars.