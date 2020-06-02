Majek Fashek: Nigeria reggae legend don die
- 2 June 2020
Nigeria reggae music legend Majek Fashek don die according to e manager Omenka Uzoma.
Di reggae music singer wey become popular sake of songs wey e sing like Send down di rain also work wit stars like Jimmy Cliff, Tracy Chapman and Snoop Dogg.
Inside Instagram video wey Omenka confam im death, e say: "dis na time for us all to celebrate e achievement, e don do a lot for Nigeria and Africa."
