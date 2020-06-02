Image copyright EPA

Di Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), don report fresh Ebola virus outbreak for di North West part of di kontri for 1 June, 2020.

Dis latest outbreak na di 11th for DR Congo since dem first discover di virus for di kontri for 1976.

Di kontri ministry of health bin tell World Health Organization say for Wangata dem bin discover eight Ebola cases and four out of di patients don die.

Since April 4, DR Congo don record more than 30 possible cases of Ebola wey don cause di death of 18 pipo.

Image copyright CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION Image example One suspected Ebola victim wey dem treat for 1976

Why Ebola dey always come back

Ebola dey quick spread. Small sweat or spit from pesin or animal wey get di disease fit infect pesin.

According to di WHO, new Ebola outbreak go ever dey happun for Dr Congo because di virus dey live for animal reservoir wey dey for many parts of di kontri.

Fruit bats na di main carrier of di disease, but pipo fit dey infected if dem come in close contact wit blood, organs or bodily fluids of animals wey get di virus like chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, antelope and porcupines.

Di disease dey very rampant for dis area and e no go dey possible to destroy all di animals wey fit dey carry Ebola.

As long as pipo dey touch and eat dem, possibility dey say Ebola go always return.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Health workers

How dem dey manage di Ebola epidemic

Quick and well coordinated response to disease dey epp contain am and reduce di number of infections or infected pesins wey fit die from di disease.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus say di health body go send team of 25 pipo go DR Congo for 2 June to support and see wetin dey happun.

Di team go collect and test samples wey dem go carry go laboratory for confirmation.

Dem go begin contact tracing and send additional supplies to di kontri to support di goment.

WHO go also make sure say dem send essential health services go areas wey di outbreak serious.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di Ervebo vaccine get 97.5% efficacyrate

Vaccine dey?

Five identified strains of Ebola virus na im dem don discover, di deadliest na di Zaire strain.

Na dis strain dem see for di latest outbreak, and vaccine dey available to treat am.

Dem develop di vaccine for 2014-2016, wen di epidemic bin dey very serious but dem no fit use am, because as at dat time e don late.

E neva receive full licence for use but wit di epp of global efforts, dem prove say e dey safe for human use and dem don store 300,000 doses.

WHO guidelines recommend say Ebola outbreak go occur before dem give licence. Di vaccine go dey available for all suspected patients, contacts and health workers wey dey at risk.