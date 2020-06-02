Justice for Uwa: “Wen I see di blood for ground and weapon dem take beat her I begin cry”

Omozuwa Johnson, di father of di 22-year-old University of Benin undergraduate wey die afta dem attack her for inside Redeemed Church for Benin, Edo state Nigeria don tok wetin im eye see.

Di family dey demand for justice unto wetin dem call di rape and killing of Uwavera Omozuwa for inside di church