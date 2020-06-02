Image copyright Getty Images

Plenti of di concerns wey dey make ladies wey survive rape not to report to authorities. na because nobodyi go believe dem, fear, dem dey embarrassed, dem blame demsef and so many odas.

Dis na wetin BBC Pidgin find out from most of di tweet and comments wey land social media as di hash tag 'Why I Didn't Report' #whyididntreport dey trend all ova di world just.

Dis hash dey also trend for Nigeria togeda with 'Abuja to Akure', '#SayNoToRapist' sake of di sexual abuse wey some women don experience.

For United State of America plenti pipo don begin share dia stories as to why dem no report sexual assault. Di most popular tweets na from pipo wey dey share dia experiences as di victims to abuse.

One of victim say she no report because di family of her abuser dey for police force while anoda woman say her abuser na her friend.

Skip Twitter post by @sarahmcgphoto #whyididntreport because when I tried the police pulled him over in a car he didn’t own, with no license, an expired registration, a fake plate he stole from a friend, right after committing a hit-and-run next to the police station and they LET HIM GO BECAUSE HIS FAMILY ARE COPS — Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgphoto) June 1, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @tere_g27 #whyididntreport he was a pastor and no one would believe me. When I did report it people begged me to say it wasn’t true. — Theresa Gutierrez (@tere_g27) June 2, 2020

i thought no one would believe me because i let it happen for so long.

because i didnt try hard enough to fight back.

because he told me he would send people my nudes if i said anything.

because it’s embarrassing how weak and helpless i felt. — TJ (@salientJester) June 2, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @Jericaparkes23 #whyididntreport I was 6 the first time it happened and had to deal with it repeatedly until I was 12. My parents didn’t believe me until he came clean a few years ago. But at that point their argument was ”it was so long ago, you need to forgive. He wasn’t in his right mind.” — Jerica (@Jericaparkes23) June 2, 2020

One twitter user say why im no report na because she dey fear make pipo no look her as weak and she dey embarrass for trusting someone wey happily molest her.

Because I was afraid of looking weaker. Embarrassed for trusting someone who happily did that do me. Scared of backlash. And stupidly through it all wanted to protect them. Now I am more confident in myself and my hatred for them. No more protecting rats. — Josh (@gingerhull) June 2, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @dajahisthename #whyididntreport because when I was younger and spoke up nobody believed me. When it happened again I never told anyone. — Dajah🧚🏾 🌺 (@dajahisthename) June 2, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @RooSouthworth #whyididntreport because I was ashamed. because I was terrified my parents would blame me. because "it could have been worse". — 🧁 𝕽𝖔𝖔 🧁 (@RooSouthworth) June 2, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @TonkinJillian #whyididntreport because I'm angry with myself for not seeing all the prior examples of predatory, inappropriate behaviour for what it was before this specific incident occurred and for not calling him out on it.... — Jillian Tonkin (@TonkinJillian) June 2, 2020

As pipo for obodoyibo America and all ova di world dey complain about dia experience, Nigerians for twitter dey vex afta one video go viral about one lady wey dey travel from Abuja to Akure wey one male passenger molest for motor.

According to di tori, di lady scream wen di male passenger first molest her and di pipo inside di bus tok say she dey overreact and even at dat, one soldier for road tell her to keep quiet wen she report di incident, so she no get any oda choice than to video wetin dey happun.

Skip Twitter post by @DanielFaithArts 1. This happened to a sister of mine today in a public transport, this man molested her all the way from Abuja to Akure, she screamed and the people in the bus said she was overreacting, so she made this video, and even at that, a soldier on the road that she tried... A THREAD pic.twitter.com/LJazkR9esH — The rough hair guy (@DanielFaithArts) June 1, 2020

Nigerians also dey para concerning di rape and murder of Uwavera Omozuwa, one 22-year-old University of Benin student. Dis also don trigger di #saynotorape wey dey trend all ova di kontri.