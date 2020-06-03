Plenti - plenti justice movement plus call for justice na im don dey trend for Nigeria since Monday 1 June sake of di rape and murder cases wey happun recently to different women.

Na at least seven hashtags don flood social media to call for justice from Nigerian authorities to mostly cases of Rape and sexual violence wey don happun.

Some of di hashtags include #JusticeForUwa, #JusticeForTina, #justiceforjennifer, #justiceforelizabeth, #justicefordjevolve, #JusticeforAda and di recent one on Wednesday na #JusticeForBarakat plus odas.

Dis movement to call for justice don also lead to oda movement for call to action like; #SayNoToRapist, #NoToRape, #EndRapeCulture, #JusticeForOurGirls and plenti odas.

BBC Pidgin torchlight some of di story behind di hash tags:

#JusticeForBarakat

Today, Nigerians wake up to di shocking news of one young girl, Barakat Bello wey attackers rape and kill for her own house for Ibadan, Oyo state south west Nigeria.

Her family tell BBC say dis incident happun yesterday afternoon for Ibadan..

Barakat Bello wey be 18-year-old, na 100 level student of Federal College of Animal health and production (FCAHPT), Ibadan.

Barakat bin come back home from school afta di lockdown as e school don close, Her family tell BBC Yoruba .

Di parent bin ccomot and leave her for house with her younger brother. Di younger brother come comot from house go buy sometin and wen e come back, e see Barakat for pool of blood for dia bathroom. E come shout out for help.

#JusticeForTina

Image copyright OworoTV

Tina Ezekwe na di 16 year old girl wey one police officer shoot for Iyana Oworo area of Lagos State, South West Nigeria.

Tina come later die four days afta. Report say di officer mistakenly shoot her as im dey try arrest driver wey break lockdown curfew rules.

#JusticeForUwa

Image copyright uwavera omozuwa/facebook

Uwavera Omozuwa na di 22-year-old Microbiology student of University of Benin wey some bad pipo attack and rape inside one Redeemed Christian Church of God for Ikpoba Hill, Edo state, Nigeria.

Report say Uwa bin go read inside di church, wen di attack happun and three days later she come die for hospital.

Dem no support media player for your device Justice for Tina: 'She be 17 going on 18 and bin get many dreams'

Nigeria police, President Buhari, plus some state goment don promise to investigates some of dis rape and murder cases and fish out pipo wey dey responsible for am.

Skip Twitter post by @MBuhari I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Uwaila Omozuwa. I expect the Nigeria Police Force to speedily and diligently investigate this case and ensure that all the culprits responsible for this barbaric act are brought to justice. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 2, 2020

Civil societies groups, human right group, activist and feminist group don also hala and call for justice to all dis attacks.

Di movement still dey go on strong for social media as dis women neva still get di kain justice wey pipo dey look for. Although Police tok say dem don arrest one suspect on top Uwa case, while Lagos State police tok-tok pesin, Bala Elkanah say dem don arrest di officer wey kill Tina Ezekwe and detain am for di Headquarters.