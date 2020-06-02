Image copyright official_mercyeke/symply_tacha

Fans of reality TV show Big brother Naija don dey set to hear gist about di reality of life outside di house from di former "Pepperdem" housemate.

Di big brother "Pepperdem" reunion show start on 1 June, and dem go dey show am from Monday to Thursday around 10:00PM on African Magic Urban and 10:30PM on 154 Africa Magic Family.

Among di 26 housemates wey storm di house 30th June 2019, fans dey look forward to see Tacha and Mercy and how di two go relate during di reunion.

Even di organizers - Africa Magic TV post tweet about di two housemate wey fans dey look forward to see.

Tacha and Mercy get plenti fans based during di reality show because of dia efizzy and quarrels wey later come make organizers of di show disqualify Tacha from di show.

Mercy na im come be di winner of di Big Brother Naija "Pepperdem" wey be di fourt season of di reality show. She be di first woman to win am.

Oda fans of di show still dey look forward to see some of di housemate like; Sheyi, Mike, Ike, Cindy, Venita, Omosola, Jeff, Kim Oprah, Tuoyo, Kaffy, Elozonam, Frodd, Joe, Avala, Diana, Ella, Enkay, Esther, Gedoni, Isilomo, Jacky, Nelson Sir Dee, Thelma