Image copyright Adeyeye Yinka

Nigerian goment on Tuesday roll out new guideline wey Mosque and Church gatz follow before dem open up for worshippers.

Di presidential taskforce on Monday bin announce say places of worship go fit begin operate if dem follow dia gideline as approved by di state.

Di National Coordinator for di Taskforce, Sani Aliyu say because places of worship get potential to spread di virus fast -fas and dat na because of dat one di taskforce di develop dis guideline.

According to him, all places of worship gatz follow a timeline of one hour per service and all church service must start around 5am and end by 8pm.

While Friday Muslim prayer, worshiper go come prayer ground 20 minutes before prayer time and leave di Mosque, 20 minutes afta.

Oga Aliyu say all places of worship must do temperature check, ensure worshipers use face masks, get hand sanitizers.

Image copyright Getty Images

Oda rules include: