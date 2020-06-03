Justice for Tina: 'She be 17 going on 18 and bin get many dreams'

Di family of di 17-year-old secondary school student wey die after police shoot am for Iyana Oworo area of Lagos State for South West Nigeria dey demand justice for di death of dia daughter and sister.

Tina Ezekwe die on Thursday May 28, days afta Nigerian Police officer, wey dem claim say e dey drunk, shoot her as im dey try arrest driver wey break lockdown curfew rules.

Tina death dey make pipo para as #JusticeforTina begin trend on social media.

Dis no be di first time wey members of public don demand justice for di killing of innocent civilians by di Nigerian Police.

Di police authorities for di state tok say dem don identify di 'killer cop' arrest and detain am say im go face di full weight of di law.