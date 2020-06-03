Image copyright Getty Images

Di popular Jabi Park for Nigerian capital dey quiet without di usual bustling and hustle wey dey happun dia.

Empty cars parked for inside di park and drivers dey hang around hoping dem go get side hustle to take feed dia family.

Jegede Omashua don dey drive for at least 25 years, e say wit di wey tins dey now, e no fit cater for im wife and pikin dem.

E say sometimes e dey broke sotey even ten naira no go dey im pocket to buy water water.

" Na rain water me and my pikin dem dey drink now" im tok

Image example Abuja enforce security for lockdown relaxation

Nigerian goment announce ban on top interstate travel for April 27th to make sure say those wey get di virus no transport am from one state to di oda.

President Muhammadu Buhari announce di ban on interstate waka wen e dey address kontri men for television.

Di ban wey suppose start from di 4th of May 2020, require di epp of security personnel like police, soldier and civil defence pipo to implement.

Anoda driver, oga Taiwo say tins dey really hard for im and im colleague and e dey hope say goment go give dem guideline wey dem too go follow so dat dem go begin do dia business.

Interstate black market travel despite ban

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/GETTY IMAGE Image example Lagos State goment say di price for motor registration and plate number still dey di same.

Most transport company for Abuja line up for Jabi area but di past few weeks now, business dey slow.

But despite say dem no fit do dia business like before, most private driver dey do wuwuru to cari passengers.

Instead of how passengers dey queue for park, now passengers gatz call to book wit di driver a day before.

From Abuja to Akure, most drivers dey collect from 8 thousand to 10 thousand naira.

Paula John, wey just come back from Kaduna state to Abuja, say travel di go on as long as di driver fit bribe di security pipo including police for road.

She say for Kaduna road, before you enta Abuja, dem go do you temperature check before you move.

But Police tok tok pesin for Abuja command say e dey unfair for pipo to dey always accuse police for dis kain tin as no be only police pipo dey road.

E say most of di transporters dey take illegal route to go dia destination.

Di oga of Abuja taskfoce, Attah Ikharo say im dey worry di number of vehicles wey di enta di nation's capital and dat e neva see anybody dey give security pipo moni.

E further yarn say dem don catch plenti travellers and take dem go fct mobile court.

Coronavirus: See di made-in-Nigeria ventilator wey 'beta pass China own'

Reaction to Interstate Ban

Some state governors don complain give say vehicle still dey waka along border town.

Dis dey come even as di presidential taskforce kontinu to insist say make transporters stop interstate waka to prevent further spread of di disease.

Nigeria now dey community transmission level of di disease with more dan ten thousand cases of coronavirus.

Although di goment still dey silent about wen commercial drivers go begin go about dia business, drivers like Taiwo and Jegede hope say goment sef go develop safety guideline for dem like e do for di aviation sector to follow so dat dem go fit put food for table for dia families.