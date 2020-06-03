Image example Prophet Sotitobi and his church workers in court

One high court for Akure, Ondo state, South West Nigeria don adjourn di case of di pastor of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Alfa Babatunde Sotitobire as e appear for court again on top di case of child kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.

Di court bin adjourn di child kidnapping case wey dem charge di suspect wey be prophet for Akure.

Dem adjourn di case to Monday 8th June, 2020.

Ondo State goment and di state security service bin cari Pastor Alfa go court for Monday, December 23 on top accuse say im kidnap Gold Kolawole for im church for November 10, 2019.

Dem bin keep di General Overseer of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Alfa Babatunde for Olokuta Correctional Centre afta di state security service testify say di pastor and some of di church workers get hand for di disappearance of di pikin wey still dey miss since last year November wen some unknown pipo kidnap am for di church.

Di SSS bin arraign Mr Babatunde and six others to face trial before one Magistrate court for Akure for conspiracy to kidnap and aiding kidnapping.

Di magistrate court judge say di pastor go remain for Prison until 5 February 2020, pending legal advice from di Directorate of Public Prosecution.

For 6 February, di Ondo State High Court for Akure begin hear di case and dem adjourn am to March 16 ,17 and 19, 2020 for further hearing.

Afta plenty tok-tok from lawyers and testimonies from witness, dem adjourn di case go 2 June, 2020.

Alpha Babatunde Sotitobire

Afta plenty tok-tok from lawyers wey represent di prophet for di court and testimonies from DSS wey charge di prophet wit two count charge, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit crime.

One witness from DSS, Khadijat Oriyomi explain say for 12 December 2019, na im di agency arrest one of di suspect Margaret Oyetola, wey tok say wahala dey di church true-true but wetin she no dey sure of na if di Prophet kidnap di child and na true say one of dem Peter Anjorin break di prophet fone for di presence of DSS.

Pastor Alfa dey face accuse say im join kidnap pikin plus accuse say im kidnap pikin.