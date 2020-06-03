Most kontries around di world don relax dia coronavirus lockdown, but many pipo still dey work from home.

If you no dey self-isolate but dem tell you to work from home, see some tips to help you do your work well and ginger you too?

Find new hobby

Do tins wey you never do before. Use dis period to learn new skill.

Youtube get plenty do it yourself videos wey fit teach you new skill. If you learn new skill, belle go sweet you wella and di truth be say di skill wey you learn fit give you extra cash for your pocket in future and also help remove some of di stress wey dis pandemic don bring.

Keep in touch with family and friends

Social distancing rules mean say hanging out with family and friends dey hard dis period but you fit still keep in touch with your loved ones through phone calls and video calls.

Now sef some pipo dey organize party online so dem no go miss out on big milestones like birthday parties and wedding or you fit even share interesting video of you to your friends and family via WhatsApp.

Do Exercise

Image copyright Getty Images

Do housework, na good exercise. Tori be sweeping na good way to focus your mind. So no avoid to sweep your house.

Anoda tin wey you fit do na to shake body small. Even if na five minutes create your own small exercise routine to stay healthy. You fit even use online video to workout too.

Do tins wey dey give you joy

Think about tins wey you like to do we dey give joy and avoid tins wey no dey give you joy. Try dey very creative with your ideas.

Take time out and watch new movies or your favourite TV shows.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Most pipo still dey work from home sake of di corona virus wahala

Comot your mind for di news

If you get children play with dem well-well comot your mind for di news wey dey fly up and down so your mind no go dey cut anyhow about dis pandemic.

Make your own list on tins wey you go do every day to occupy yourself.

Try to enjoy fresh air outside but make sure say you protect yourself when you dey outside. Wear face mask and maintain social distance.