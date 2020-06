Image copyright FAAN Image example Nigerian goment don dey try to upgrade and improve kontri airport dem - dis one na di new Port Harcourt airport

Nigeria goment don announce say dem go reopen only five airports and flight operations go resume Saturday, June 21.

For inside statement wey di Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) release, apart from di five selected airports, all oda go remain closed for now.

Dem also say Nigeria airspace dey closed to international flights.

Na since March 23, Nigeria goment suspend flights sake of di outbreak of coronavirus.

See di Airport wey go begin operate again

Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja

Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos,

Omagwa International Airport Port Harcourt

Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri

Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano.

Tori be say dem go open oda airport gradually afta dia review and assessment.