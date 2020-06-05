Image example Victoria Nyeche funded the planting of over 4,000 trees in Port Harcourt city after becoming a state legislator on environment.

For dis period of coronavirus pandemic, pipo suppose stay for house , raise awareness and dey follow wetin dey happun for world to help spread di message of 2020 World Environment Day.

Di World dey celebrate di environment every year for 5 June. E start for 1974 to create awareness to protect di environment.

Di theme for dis year na "It's Time for Nature". Around di world

To observe and spread the message of the 2020 World Environment Day amidst the coronavirus pandemic, people are encouraged to stay home, raise awareness and keep up with the virtual events taking place around the world.

The World's biggest day to celebr ate the environment every year is on 5 June. Since 1974, it has been used as an avenue to raise awareness and action to protect our environment.

United Nations Environment Programme theme of the observance this year, is "It's Time for Nature" which aims to rally humans to act together for Nature by keeping it green.

Across the world, campaigners for the environment and activists are hosting series of webinars, zoom meetings and the use of the hash tag #ForNature on social media, to drive home the message of this year's theme.

In Nigeria's oil rich Niger Delta region where environmental pollution is a big concern to millions of people, a group of experts, celebrities and activists converged virtually to launch an initiative that hopes to achieve a world where everyone lives and works in a way that reduces climate change and promotes a greener environment.

The Niger Delta region (comprising of nine Nigerian states; Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers) is the hub for the different kind of oil and gas activities (eg oil exploration, processing, waste generation and disposal etc) which give rise to different forms of pollution- air, water, soil, noise, light, thermal and radioactive pollution. Experts have warned that this affects the health of the environments and the inhabitants that occupy them. The region has 206,139,589 populations living there, according to Worldometer.

"If we don't make time for Nature, women would suffer the most," says Victoria Wobo Nyeche - the initiator of the Greenway of Life Initiative.

In the Sub Saharan African women are mostly the fletchers of water and the providers of fire wood. They are the ones that cook the meals and worry about children going to bed hungry. Neglecting nature is neglecting our source of food energy and balance. She added.

Dem no support media player for your device Coronavirus: 'Di lockdown don help mother nature'

What is at stake for nature?

When the coronavirus pandemic struck and brought the world to a standstill in March 2020, nature smiled. From Mumbai, to Milan, Paris to Port Harcourt canals, rivers became cleaner, the trees and grasses became greener, thanks to a near zero activity around the world. But that is about to change as lockdowns are gradually easing out around the world.

A combination of corporate and individual operational attitudes are responsible for disasters such as loss of Biodiversity, Climate Change, Flooding, Erosion, Draughts, Diseases (Lassa Fever, Ebola, Covid-19 etc), Bush fires, Black Soot, etc, all threatening to extinguish Mother Earth, and its occupants.

This was the reminder from renowned environmentalist, Andah Wai-Ogusu to all those joined the zoom meeting to commemorate the 2020 World Environment Day as the Greenway of Life Initiative was launched on Friday.

"First we hope that we our voices being added to the awareness campaign for climation action, people will imbibe in them that culture of sustainable environment lifestyle, which we call the green way of live." Victoria Nyeche told the BBC.

And that the Niger Delta environment will be better for it, because we believe that if our environment is better, out the quality of life will be certainly be better, she added.

"Nature is a gift to be nurtured, nurturing it is creating balance. For instance the butterfly and the earthworm are important for pollination and soil fertility respectively. Very vulnerable creatures yet very important species. When we make time for Nature we make time for sustainable exploitation of nature, we make time for balance and harmony. We make time for women."

The distortion of the ecological balance by man's activities beyond the earth's renewal capability may in near future starve us the ecological services provided which include food, water, air etc that makes the earth habitable, Wai-Ogosu says.

"There are multiple ways and scales of activities that we, humans, can take to drastically reduce pollution. Recycling, conserving energy, reducing the emissions from cars by utilizing public transportation or carpooling. Generally, we should be looking".

Nature is the natural Earth and the things on it, Water, trees, forests, birds and animals are embodiment of nature, according to experts. But nature is constantly facing treat of extinction from its biodiversity - the varied populations of life species present on Earth. The food we eat, the air we breathe and water we drink come from nature.

Image copyright Monalisa Chinda Coker Image example Monalisa Chinda is a popular Nollywood Actress and TV Show host in Nigeria

For UN Ambassador and Nollywood Actress Monalisa Chinda Coker who is a champion of this new initiative; Going Green is the way, Nature needs to be sustained, We need a good environment that can sustain our life naturally.. Let's promote and project, and protect our environment."

Having selflessly championed the planting of over 4,000 trees and educated citizens on environmental issues in Port Harcourt city, Nyeche believes as a team, they can do more.

A Timeline of World Environment Day since 2006

The aim of World Environment Day is giving a face to environmental issues while making people active agents of fair and sustainable development; raising the awareness on the importance of community in environmental action; promoting partnerships to ensure a safe, thriving future for nations and populations".

WED 2006's theme was "Deserts and Desertification" and celebrations were hosted by Algiers, in Algeria.

WED 2007's theme was "Melting Ice? - A Hot Topic", hosted by Tromsø, in Norway.

The 2008 edition's slogan was "Kick the Habit! Towards a Low Carbon Economy", and was hosted by Wellington, New Zealand.

In 2009, the theme was "Your Planet Needs You-UNite to Combat Climate Change", hosted by Mexico. The country launched its commitment to combating climate change, including through the employment of carbon credits. In fact, it participated in UNEP's "Billion Tree Campaign".

2010 was centered on biodiversity and was hosted by Rwanda.

In 2011, UNEP dedicated WED to the safeguarding of our planet's lungs. Forests cover 31 per cent of land and primary forests cover 36 per cent of the world's forested areas.

In 2012, Rio de Janeiro hosted the celebrations under the slogan "Green Economy: Does it Include You?"

WED 2013 was themed on the footprint of food, under the slogan "Think, Eat, Save". The UN reminded us that one third of all food produced fails to make it from farm to table, which means 1.3 billion tonnes of food, worth 1,000 billion dollars, are wasted. This amount would be enough to feed the 870 million people suffering from hunger around the world, as well as reduce CO2 emissions significantly.

2014 was dedicated to the sea, under the theme "Raise your Voice not the Sea Level!" in order to raise awareness on the problems island nations are facing due to rising sea levels.

In 2015, WED was hosted by Milan, Italy, under the theme "Seven Billion People. One Planet. Consume with Care". That year, WED was the most popular subject on Twitter in more than 20 countries.

"Zero tolerance for the illegal trade in wildlife" was the theme of the 2016 edition, hosted by Angola.

The 2017 edition, was held under the slogan "Connecting People with Nature" to highlight the crucial role we play in protecting the planet, to which we are closely linked and depend on, with official celebrations taking place in Canada.

Whilst the 2018 edition, hosted by India, aimed to "Beat Plastic Pollution", in 2019 WED wants to focus efforts to "Beat Air Pollution", an issue chosen by China, a country deeply affected by this environmental problem.

Greenway of Life Initiative

The use behavioral change is what the Greenway of Life Initiative plans to adopt: Media Based Environmental awareness campaign, School Based Environmental Activities, Community Based Environmental activities ( Green Communities), Industry based Environmental activities (Green Economy), Plastic recycling Campaigns/Advocacy, Tree Planting Events, Climate Change and Global warming seminars, Environmental Documentary Screening for schools and communities, Environmental Research programs, Markets, Beach and Community Clean Up projects, and Mainstreaming gender in Climate change.