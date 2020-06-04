Image copyright RUTH RICHARDSON/TWITTER Image example George Floyd di black American wey die for police custody

Plenty pipo dey expected to attend di memorial service of George Floyd, di African American man wey die for police custody last month.

Di way wey George Floyd take die don cause plenty pipo to comot, protest racism and how police take dey kill black Americans anyhow.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Protests have taken place around the US for several days

Di memorial dey come even as coronavirus fear still dey.

Dem bin announce new charges on Wednesday against all di four officers wey dey present as Floyd die.

Di charge wey dem carry give Derek Chauvin, di officer wey press im neck na second degree murder while di other three officers, dey face counts of aiding and abetting murder.

Im death don make plenty protest for America for almost eight days, some of di protests dey peaceful but some don turn violent wey make authorities put curfew for some cities.

Former President Barack Obama and Meghan, di Duchess of Sussex, dey among di senior public figures wey show support for di protesters.

Wetin go happun for di memorial?

The event, in the northern city of Minneapolis where Floyd die, is the first of several to honour him.

Veteran civil rights campaigner, Rev Al Sharpton, go deliver di eulogy for di two-hour service, wey go start at 13:00 local time (18:00 GMT).

Di event go happun for di northern city of Minneapolis where Floyd die, na di first honour wey dem go give am since e die.

Veteran civil rights campaigner, Rev Al Sharpton, go give tribute for di two hour service wey go start for 6:00pm.

Oga Sharpton wey meet wit di family of Floyd on Wednesday tok say im go announce di launch of one new social movement for di memorial and im go call for new federal legislation to end of racial discrimination by police.

More tributes go follow for wia dem born Floyd for North Carolina on Saturday and for Houston on Monday.

How di mata take start?

Police wey dey torchlight cigar wey dem buy wit fake moni bin stop 46 year old for Minneapolis 25 May.

Video show as dem arrest Floyd and one white police officer use im knee press im neck several minutes, even afta im beg say im no fit breathe.

Protest begin happun afta dat across many cities for America and plenty rallies happun for Wednesday for Australia, France, Netherlands and for UK wia thousands of pipo gada for central London.

Floyd death follow di high profile cases of Michael Brown for Ferguson, Missouri; Eric Garner for New York and oda hands wey don drive di Black Lives Matter movement for recent years.

For many, di vex over Floyd death show years of frustration over socio-economic inequality and discrimination.

Di protests continue for many cities even wit di curfew wey dey in place.

One post-motem examination show say Floyd bin catch coronavirus for early April. But officials say that no be di cause of im death.