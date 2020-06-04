Di memorial dey come even as coronavirus fear still dey.
Dem bin announce new charges on Wednesday against all di four officers wey dey present as Floyd die.
Di charge wey dem carry give Derek Chauvin, di officer wey press im neck na second degree murder while di other three officers, dey face counts of aiding and abetting murder.
Im death don make plenty protest for America for almost eight days, some of di protests dey peaceful but some don turn violent wey make authorities put curfew for some cities.
Former President Barack Obama and Meghan, di Duchess of Sussex, dey among di senior public figures wey show support for di protesters.
Wetin go happun for di memorial?
The event, in the northern city of Minneapolis where Floyd die, is the first of several to honour him.
Veteran civil rights campaigner, Rev Al Sharpton, go deliver di eulogy for di two-hour service, wey go start at 13:00 local time (18:00 GMT).
Oga Sharpton wey meet wit di family of Floyd on Wednesday tok say im go announce di launch of one new social movement for di memorial and im go call for new federal legislation to end of racial discrimination by police.
More tributes go follow for wia dem born Floyd for North Carolina on Saturday and for Houston on Monday.
How di mata take start?
Police wey dey torchlight cigar wey dem buy wit fake moni bin stop 46 year old for Minneapolis 25 May.
Video show as dem arrest Floyd and one white police officer use im knee press im neck several minutes, even afta im beg say im no fit breathe.
Protest begin happun afta dat across many cities for America and plenty rallies happun for Wednesday for Australia, France, Netherlands and for UK wia thousands of pipo gada for central London.
Floyd death follow di high profile cases of Michael Brown for Ferguson, Missouri; Eric Garner for New York and oda hands wey don drive di Black Lives Matter movement for recent years.
For many, di vex over Floyd death show years of frustration over socio-economic inequality and discrimination.
Di protests continue for many cities even wit di curfew wey dey in place.
One post-motem examination show say Floyd bin catch coronavirus for early April. But officials say that no be di cause of im death.
US protests timeline
George Floyd dies after police arrest
George Floyd dies after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Footage shows a white officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he is pinned to the floor. Mr Floyd is heard repeatedly saying "I can’t breathe". He is pronounced dead later in hospital.
Protests begin
Four officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd are fired. Protests begin as the video of the arrest is shared widely on social media. Hundreds of demonstrators take to the streets of Minneapolis and vandalise police cars and the police station with graffiti.
Protests spread
Protests spread to other cities including Memphis and Los Angeles. In some places, like Portland, Oregon, protesters lie in the road, chanting "I can’t breathe". Demonstrators again gather around the police station in Minneapolis where the officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest were based and set fire to it. The building is evacuated and police retreat.
Trump tweets
President Trump blames the violence on a lack of leadership in Minneapolis and threatens to send in the National Guard in a tweet. He follows it up in a second tweet with a warning "when the looting starts, the shooting starts". The second tweet is hidden by Twitter for "glorifying violence".
CNN reporter arrested
A CNN reporter, Omar Jimenez, is arrested while covering the Minneapolis protest. Mr Jimenez was reporting live when police officers handcuffed him. A few minutes later several of his colleagues are also arrested. They are all later released once they are confirmed to be members of the media.
Derek Chauvin charged with murder
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, is charged with murder and manslaughter. The charges carry a combined maximum 35-year sentence.
Sixth night of protests
Violence spreads across the US on the sixth night of protests. A total of at least five people are reported killed in protests from Indianapolis to Chicago. More than 75 cities have seen protests. At least 4,400 people have been arrested. Curfews are imposed across the US to try to stem the unrest.
Trump threatens military response
President Trump threatens to send in the military to quell growing civil unrest. He says if cities and states fail to control the protests and "defend their residents" he will deploy the army and "quickly solve the problem for them". Mr Trump poses in front of a damaged church shortly after police used tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters nearby.
Eighth night of protests
Tens of thousands of protesters again take to the streets. One of the biggest protests is in George Floyd’s hometown of Houston, Texas. Many defy curfews in several cities, but the demonstrations are largely peaceful.