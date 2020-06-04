Image copyright @MaroAkpobaasaha Image example Women for Benin do protest against Rape

For more than one week, social media don dey fire sake of plenti rape cases wey pipo dey report.

Inside one week alone, seven rape cases don happun. Dis con dey make pipo dey kwesion wetin rape mean sef.

Dem dey even ask if rape get type and wetin dey cause am as e appear say dem dey confused.

BBC Pidgin follow Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) plus oda sabi pipo tok and dem explain kwesion wey pipo bin dey ask.

Wetin be Rape?

Rape na penetrative sexual intercourse. E no end dia, some tins must dey inside for it to be rape. E must dey forceful and for sex to be forceful. E mean say, consent no dey inside. Di major ingredient for rape na say consent no dey inside di sex. Where consent no dey, rape don shele.

Some pipo fit tink say silent means consent. No be so. Sex suppose be choice from both parties. Force no suppose dey. E no suppose be alcohol induce. Pressure no suppose dey inside.

If pesin change dia mind for last minute and you no hear, na im be say you don rape her. If she change her mind, na im be say, her consent no longer dey dia. Di consent need dey clear. No assumption. If she no tok, no be consent. If she come your house, no be consent.

If you go do kerewa wit pesin, you pipo need define wetin you wan do. E no suppose be say you go tok say you just wan do small or you go just kiss and u con dey do more dan wetin you tok, consent no go dey dat kind tin. Yes na yes and no na no.

Types of rape Dey?

Types of rape dey. Wetin law go call am go be different but na di same tin and we sabi say penetration don happun.

E fit be physical penetration wey go mean say pipo dey put finger inside person something. E fit also be penial penetration wey be di normal one wey we sabi as rape.

Sexual assault also dey and e dey punishable. Dat one mean say you dey touch. Dia need be physical contact sexually.

Harassment too dey, everytin dey under one big umbrella wey be sexual violence. Under sexual violence, sexual assault dey inside and inside dat one physical penetration dey dia and rape imsef wey be penial penetration.

Punishment dey for different type and di punishment fit go as high as life imprisonment. E fit be 60 years. One man chop 60 years imprisonment last year.

According to Isaiah Owolabi, di Co-founder & Project Director, HACEY Health Initiative, oda types of rape include:

•Spousal rape

•Intimate partner rape

•Child sexual abuse

•Statutory rape

•Date rape

•Serial rape

•Gang rape

Wetin dey Cause rape

Rape na some kain abnormal for our society. Our culture for dis part of di world be patriarchal wey give men too much power. Na one of di causes be dat. Anoda cause na say men wey dey rape don suffer abuse wen dem small. Our research wey we do show am. Di kain abuse wey dem don suffer for dia young years con dey show face later. Dis one na di psychological factor. Di erpetuator go wan dey do wetin dem do do to dem before. Pipo fit even say rape na some kain mental disorder but dat one na lie.

Justification no dey for rape. None of dis tins you fit use to justify rape according to law.

