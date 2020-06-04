Image copyright PACEMAKER Image example Thousands of pipo protest on top di black man wey police kill for America

Plenty world leaders don shook mouth to di killing of George Floyd, di black American wey die for police custody afta one police for Minneapolis Derek Chauvin, press im neck for ground till e die on May 25.

Di death of George Floyd bin vex many black pipo for America as dem enta streets for different cities across America to protest and for across di world, pipo also join di protest wey dem tag "Black lives mata."

Many world leaders don condemn how US President, Donald Trump take handle di mata, as he use force take scata pipo wey dey protest against racial injustice for front of White House.

Federal Police bin fire rubber bullets and teargas to scata one crowd wey gada for Lafayette park outside White House to allow Oga Trump waka go take foto for one old church wey dem destroy during di katakata.

Oga Trump also threaten to send army to end di katakata. He say im go send military if cities and states no fit solve di problem.

From Amsterdam go Nairobi, protesters complain of how black pipo dey suffer for oyinbo pipo hand. Dem claim how jailers dey abuse black prisoners, social and economic inequality and racism from di colonial era wey still dey happun for Netherlands, Britain and France.

Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Plenty pipo for London join di protest as dem carry placards wey dem write Black Lives Matter "for London's Hyde Park and march through out di city.

Di UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson tok say di death of George Floyd pain am wella and e make am sick. E tell Oga Trump and pipo wey come from UK wey dey America say "racist violence no get place for dia society."

Barack Obama

Barack Obamana US president from 2009 to 2017

Former America President, Barack Obama na di first black man wey go be America President. He say make America use di opportunity of di protest take deal wit foundation mata wey be di problem for di society.

Oga Obama no join Oga Trump for wetin im tok directly on top how e take manage di protest but he beg mayors for di kontri make dem check dia use of force policies.

James Mattis

Image copyright AP

Former US Defence Secretary James Mattis bin yab President Donald Trump say e purposely dey cause division.

He say im dey vex wit di way wey Oga Trump take handle di protests.

Oga James say di President dey abuse im authority and e support di protesters.

Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemn di racism and say make pipo join hand end inequality and discrimination.

Image copyright SOPA IMAGES Image example UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei na di highest Iran authority

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei say di way wey police take kill George Floyd, show di true face of how Amerca take be and how dem like to dey oppress pipo all mover di world.

E say na normal tin for US and na di true face of dia regime.

Wilton Gregory

Washington Catholic Archbishop also condemn Oga Trump sake of im visit to Saint John Paul II National Shrine for di middle of protest.

He say im dey disturbed say Oga Trump go use Catholic facility in a way wey go against dia religious principle.

Di Archbishop also condemn how dem take use force clear road for Oga Trump outside di White House to go visit church where he hold Bible for front of tori pipo.