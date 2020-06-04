JusticeforBarakat: Her family share dia pain afta dem rape and kill am

On Tuesday, Nigerians wake up to di shocking news of one young girl, Barakat Bello wey attackers rape and kill for her own house for Ibadan, Oyo state south west Nigeria.

Her family tell BBC say dis incident happun on Tuesday afternoon for Ibadan.

Barakat Bello wey be 18-year-old, na 100 level student of Federal College of Animal health and production (FCAHPT), Ibadan.

Barakat bin come back home from school afta di lockdown as e school don close, Her family tell BBC Yoruba.

Di parent bin comot and leave her for house with her younger brother. Di younger brother come comot from house go buy sometin and wen e come back, e see Barakat for pool of blood for dia bathroom.