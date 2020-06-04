Image copyright Lagos State Goment Image example Govnor Sanwo-Olu announce di new order on Wednesday 29 April, 2020.

Lagos authorities don give green light for churches to resume but wit conditions.

Tori be say Lagos State Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don tok say churches and mosques fit open starting from June 19.

Govnor Sanwo-Olu tok dis one on Thursday as im dey address tori pipo on Covid-19 for di state house Marina.

Im say mosques go reopen from June 19 while churches go begin services from June 21.

Di Lagos govnor add say pipo wey don pass 65 years old no go fit attend church or mosque for now.

Di govnor announcement dey come after di Presidential Task Force bin say religious centres fit re-open but give dem some rule to follow.

Lagos get di highest number of coronavirus cases for Nigeria. Di state wey also be Nigeria commercial capital get 5440 confam cases with 67 deaths. 878 pipo don recover from di disease.

