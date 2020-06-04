Latest on coronavirus in Nigeria: Lagos govnor don give green light for Church, mosque to reopen but wit conditions
- 4 June 2020
Lagos authorities don give green light for churches to resume but wit conditions.
Tori be say Lagos State Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don tok say churches and mosques fit open starting from June 19.
Govnor Sanwo-Olu tok dis one on Thursday as im dey address tori pipo on Covid-19 for di state house Marina.
Im say mosques go reopen from June 19 while churches go begin services from June 21.
Di Lagos govnor add say pipo wey don pass 65 years old no go fit attend church or mosque for now.
Di govnor announcement dey come after di Presidential Task Force bin say religious centres fit re-open but give dem some rule to follow.
Lagos get di highest number of coronavirus cases for Nigeria. Di state wey also be Nigeria commercial capital get 5440 confam cases with 67 deaths. 878 pipo don recover from di disease.
Details later.
- How you fit survive pregnancy during dis coronavirus pandemic
- Sex and dating while lockdown dey happun
- BCG vaccine fit work against Covid-19?
- Coronavirus Symptoms - Everitin you need to know dey here
mapped
Confam cases wey dey for di world
Abeg upgrade your browser to see di full interactive
Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies
Last figure update June 3, 2020, 4:18 PM GMT+1
data in detail
*Deaths per 100,000 population
|United States of America
|98286
|30.0
|1665481
|United Kingdom
|37048
|55.2
|265227
|Italy
|32955
|54.4
|230555
|France
|28457
|43.7
|145279
|Spain
|27940
|58.1
|233037
|Brazil
|23473
|11.2
|374898
|Belgium
|9334
|81.3
|57455
|Germany
|8349
|10.0
|180802
|Mexico
|7633
|6.0
|71105
|Iran
|7508
|9.2
|139511
|Canada
|6655
|18.0
|87122
|Netherlands
|5856
|34.3
|45584
|China
|4638
|0.3
|84102
|Turkey
|4369
|5.3
|157814
|India
|4349
|0.3
|150600
|Sweden
|4125
|41.4
|34440
|Russia
|3807
|2.6
|362342
|Peru
|3629
|11.3
|123979
|Ecuador
|3203
|18.7
|37355
|Switzerland
|1915
|22.5
|30761
|Ireland
|1606
|33.3
|24698
|Indonesia
|1418
|0.5
|23165
|Portugal
|1342
|13.1
|31007
|Romania
|1210
|6.2
|18429
|Pakistan
|1197
|0.6
|57705
|Poland
|1024
|2.7
|22074
|Philippines
|886
|0.8
|14669
|Japan
|830
|0.7
|16581
|Chile
|806
|4.3
|77961
|Egypt
|783
|0.8
|17967
|Colombia
|750
|1.5
|21981
|Ukraine
|644
|1.5
|21584
|Austria
|643
|7.2
|16557
|Algeria
|617
|1.5
|8697
|Denmark
|563
|9.8
|11428
|Bangladesh
|522
|0.3
|36751
|Hungary
|499
|5.1
|3771
|South Africa
|481
|0.8
|23615
|Argentina
|471
|1.1
|12628
|Dominican Republic
|468
|4.4
|15264
|Saudi Arabia
|411
|1.2
|76726
|Czech Republic
|317
|3.0
|9034
|Finland
|312
|5.6
|6628
|Panama
|310
|7.4
|11183
|Isreal
|281
|3.4
|16743
|South Korea
|269
|0.5
|11225
|Moldova
|267
|6.6
|7305
|Bolivia
|261
|2.3
|6660
|United Arab Emirates
|253
|2.6
|31086
|Serbia
|239
|3.4
|11227
|Norway
|235
|4.4
|8374
|Nigeria
|233
|0.1
|8068
|Afghanistan
|220
|0.6
|11831
|Belarus
|208
|2.2
|38059
|Morocco
|202
|0.6
|7556
|Honduras
|182
|1.9
|4189
|Greece
|173
|1.6
|2892
|Kuwait
|172
|4.2
|22575
|Cameroon
|171
|0.7
|5044
|Sudan
|170
|0.4
|3976
|Iraq
|169
|0.4
|4848
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|149
|4.5
|2416
|Bulgaria
|130
|1.8
|2443
|FYR Macedonia
|116
|5.6
|2014
|Malaysia
|115
|0.4
|7604
|Luxembourg
|110
|18.2
|3995
|Slovenia
|108
|5.2
|1469
|Australia
|102
|0.4
|7133
|Croatia
|101
|2.4
|2244
|Armenia
|91
|3.1
|7402
|Cuba
|82
|0.7
|1963
|Mali
|70
|0.4
|1077
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|68
|0.1
|2403
|Somalia
|67
|0.4
|1711
|Estonia
|65
|4.9
|1834
|Lithuania
|65
|2.3
|1639
|Niger
|62
|0.3
|951
|Chad
|61
|0.4
|687
|Guatemala
|59
|0.3
|3760
|Thailand
|57
|0.1
|3045
|Azrbaijan
|52
|0.5
|4403
|Kenya
|52
|0.1
|1348
|Burkina Faso
|52
|0.3
|832
|Andorra
|51
|66.2
|763
|Tunisia
|48
|0.4
|1051
|Tajikistan
|47
|0.5
|3266
|Channel Islands
|45
|26.4
|559
|Sierra Leone
|44
|0.6
|754
|Yemen
|44
|0.2
|233
|San Marino
|42
|124.3
|666
|Oman
|37
|0.8
|8118
|Senegal
|36
|0.2
|3161
|El Salvador
|36
|0.6
|2042
|Kazakhstan
|35
|0.2
|8969
|Albania
|33
|1.1
|1029
|Ghana
|32
|0.1
|6964
|Haiti
|31
|0.3
|1063
|Ivory Coast
|30
|0.1
|2423
|Kosovo
|30
|1.6
|1038
|Qatar
|28
|1.0
|47207
|Slovakia
|28
|0.5
|1513
|Lebanon
|26
|0.4
|1140
|Liberia
|26
|0.5
|266
|Isle of Man
|24
|28.5
|336
|Singapore
|23
|0.4
|32343
|Latvia
|22
|1.1
|1053
|Uruguay
|22
|0.6
|787
|New Zealand
|21
|0.4
|1504
|Tanzania
|21
|0.0
|509
|Guinea
|20
|0.2
|3275
|Mayotte
|20
|7.7
|1634
|Cyprus
|17
|1.4
|939
|Nicaragua
|17
|0.3
|279
|Kyrgyzstan
|16
|0.3
|1468
|Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)
|16
|0.3
|487
|Saint Martin (French part)
|15
|40.3
|77
|Bahrain
|14
|0.9
|9223
|Djibouti
|14
|1.5
|2468
|Gabon
|14
|0.7
|2135
|Martinique
|14
|3.7
|197
|Guadaloupe
|14
|3.5
|161
|Uzbekistan
|13
|0.0
|3281
|Diamond Princess cruise ship
|13
|712
|Togo
|13
|0.2
|386
|Equatorial Guinea
|12
|0.9
|1043
|Georgia
|12
|0.3
|732
|Paraguay
|11
|0.2
|865
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|11
|5.2
|299
|Guyana
|11
|1.4
|137
|Bahamas
|11
|2.9
|100
|Iceland
|10
|3.0
|1804
|Sri Lanka
|10
|0.0
|1317
|Venezuela
|10
|0.0
|1177
|Costa Rica
|10
|0.2
|951
|Mauritius
|10
|0.8
|334
|Jordan
|9
|0.1
|718
|Jamaica
|9
|0.3
|556
|Montenegro
|9
|1.4
|324
|Mauritania
|9
|0.2
|262
|Bermuda
|9
|14.3
|133
|South Sudan
|8
|0.1
|806
|Trinidad and Tobago
|8
|0.6
|116
|Guinea-Bissau
|7
|0.4
|1178
|Zambia
|7
|0.0
|920
|Taiwan
|7
|0.0
|441
|Barbados
|7
|2.4
|92
|Ethiopia
|6
|0.0
|701
|Malta
|6
|1.4
|611
|Myanmar
|6
|0.0
|206
|Maldives
|4
|0.8
|1395
|Nepal
|4
|0.0
|772
|Cape Verde
|4
|0.7
|390
|Syria
|4
|0.0
|121
|Malawi
|4
|0.0
|101
|Monaco
|4
|10.3
|98
|Angola
|4
|0.0
|70
|Zimbabwe
|4
|0.0
|56
|Palestinian Territories
|3
|0.1
|426
|Benin
|3
|0.0
|208
|Aruba
|3
|2.8
|101
|Lybia
|3
|0.0
|75
|Antigua and Barbuda
|3
|3.1
|25
|Madagascar
|2
|0.0
|586
|Swaziland
|2
|0.2
|256
|Belize
|2
|0.5
|18
|MS Zaandam cruise ship
|2
|9
|Central African Republic
|1
|0.0
|652
|Reunion Island
|1
|0.1
|459
|French Guiana
|1
|0.4
|353
|Mozambique
|1
|0.0
|213
|Brunei (Darussalam)
|1
|0.2
|141
|Cayman Islands
|1
|1.6
|134
|Comoros
|1
|0.1
|87
|Liechtenstein
|1
|2.6
|82
|Burundi
|1
|0.0
|42
|Botswana
|1
|0.0
|35
|Gambia
|1
|0.0
|25
|Curaçao
|1
|0.6
|18
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|1
|2.7
|12