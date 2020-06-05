Nigerian women wey dem wan sell for Facebook no gree come back
Di Nigerian woman wey dem bin advertise on top Facebook for Lebanon say dem wan sell, say she no wan come back di kontri, according to wetin di oga of Nigeria's Diaspora Commission.
Dem bin wan sell am for $1,000 (£793) before di Lebanese authorities rescue am go di Nigerian embassy for Beirut.
Di advert cause plenti kasala for Nigeria even as dem arrest di man wey dem suspect say bin wan sell am.
But now di 30 year old woman don tok say she don find anoda work for Lebanon.
Oga of di Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa tok say she don try to convince di woman to come back Nigeria, even involve di Secretary to di State goment of Oyo State wey she from, but di woman no gree.
She say di Lebanese goment don bring back 69 Nigerians from Lebanon and dem currently dey isoation.
Di Lebanese embassy sef don stop to dey give Nigerians visa to enta di kontri do domestic work since di mata happun.