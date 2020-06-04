Image copyright Twitter/Black Lives Matter

No be di death of George Floyd start di Black Lives Matter movement for America.

However na Floyd wey be di African American man wey die for police custody, still dey cause serious protest across United State of America under di umbrella of Black Lives Matter movement.

Floyd, die last week afta one white police officer kneel down ontop im neck for several minutes. Currently, im death make plenty pipo enta street to protest di kain treatment black pipo dey get for di kontri.

How di hashtag take start

Over di past seven years, one powerful hashtag and movement don catch fire to protest against police kill-kill of black pipo for America.

Black Lives Matter start for 2013, afta one activist for California wey her name na Alicia Garza write one post Facebook. "Black pipo. I love you. I love us," na wetin she write "Our lives matter."

She para afta dem clear George Zimmerman - wey no be police officer, but one volunteer for one neighbourhood watch scheme - of di murder of one black teenager, Trayvon Martin.

She and two odas na im start to dey use di phrase "Black Lives Matter" as hashtag online.

Image example Actor John Boyega with im family members of railway worker Belly Mujinga

Di idea gain momentum among activists. But di whole world for no know about am if no be for di event for one area for St Louis, Missouri for 2014.

For August dat year, one officer Darren Wilson shoot and kill Michael Brown, one black 18-year-old.

Wilson no face any charges over di killing because one grand jury, and federal investigation, see merit for im claim of self-defence.

Tori be say Michael Brown's death make pipo vex well-well about di racial injustice for police.

Di tin cause plenty I no go gree protest and na so di hashtag Black Lives Matter come dey popular across di kontri.

Martin Luther King na im first sell di idea of di anti-racist movement for one March on Washington in 1963

Protesters in Brooklyn on the anniversary of Michael Brown Jr's death

And dat na di first time. Di protest movement grow - both formally and informally - with each of di controversial case of police killing wey don come out.

For all dia gingerblack lives matter na peaceful movement.

Meanwhile American musician call for "blackout Tuesday" as response to im Floyd death.

Major record labels share message on social media and dem promise "a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community".