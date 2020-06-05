Image copyright Fisayo Soyombo

At least eight police officers don die and odas injure as armed robbers attack First Bank for Isanlu Town, for Yagba East local government area, Kogi state Nigeria on Thursday.

According to reports, di armed robbers wey pass 20 break into di bank with dynamites and Ak47 around 4pm local time.

Pipo wey take eye see how e happun say di robbers wey spend more dan two hours dey operate bin first attack di police station opposite di local goment headquarters before dem proceed to di bank wey be di only commercial bank for di town.

Kogi state police tok-tok pesin, William Ovye Aya say among di police officers wey die, three of dem na women. Dem say those wey injure dey hospital for treatment.

Aya add say di commissioner of police for di state don deploy team of operatives to go investigate di mata and catch all those wey get hand inside.

Di team wey dem send include, special anti-robbery squad, police mobile force, counter terrorism unit, tactical and operational officers.

Aside say di team dia task na to comb di area and find those wey get hand for di bank robbery, dem go also re-assure residents of di area make dem no fear.

Di police command also ask members of di public to epp police for dia investigation by reporting to dem any suspicious movement or character for dia area.

Dis no be di first time robbers dey attack bank in dis manner.

For April 2018, armed robbers kill at least 17 pipo wen dem attack some banks for Offa, Kwara state.