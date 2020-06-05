Supreme Court of Ghana order Electoral Commission (EC ) say dem for give legal basis for rejecting de use of Voter ID cards in dema compilation of new voter register.

Dis order from the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 4, 2020 dey come after opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) invoke powers of the court to interpret the action of the EC as unconstitutional.

Ghana EC provide three ways through which one go fit register during the compilation of new voter register.

First be say one for get National Identification Authority (NIA) card, second if you get Ghanaian passport you fit register and third option which EC give which be say if you no get the first two, you for get two Ghanaians wey register already to validate say you be Ghanaian.

But that according to opposition NDC this process be cumbersome wey e go disenfranchise millions of voters.

Ghanaian movie star and parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo talk BBC Pidgin say "E be stressful and cumbersome, you [EC] dey disenfranchise a lot of people from voting if they go ahead with it." john Dumelo talk BBC Pidgin.

Some Ghanaians see dis order as proof say EC dey at fault hence the order by the Supreme Court.

But for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) dis demand by Supreme Court just be part of procedure in hearing the case.

Commenting on the matter, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah talk say "the basic principle in law called 'Audi alteram partem' says you no go fit pronounce judgment on some matter without hearing from the other side."

So if Supreme Court go make determination on dis application about something that the Electoral Commission dey do, e just dey make sense say dem go request to hear from the EC" He add.

Per orders of the court, EC for provide the legal basis by Monday, June 8, 2020 while next hearing on dis case go happen June 11, 2020.