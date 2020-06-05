Image copyright Getty Images

Chelsea dey in toks to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner wey reports say get release clause of about £54m (BBC Sport).

Tottenham Hotspur dey wait for Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen, 33, to decide weda e go see out di rest of di season or leave di club before e complete. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff never train dis week sake of uncertainty over im future for di club, Serie A side Udinese dey offer di 20-year-old Englishman wey go dey out of contract dis summer wages of £30,000 a-week. (Mail)

Manchester City dey look to open contract toks with 19-year-old Spanish defender Eric Garcia sake of interest from e former club Barcelona. (Mail)

Manchester United dey prepare to offer 19-year-old English full-back Brandon Williams new contract, with improvement on e current £4,000-per-week salary after e impress dis season. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ben Chilwell

England left-back Ben Chilwell, 23, dey tempted by move to Chelsea later dis summer but e never ask to quit Leicester City. (Mirror)

Liverpool fit win di Premier League title at 21:00 GMT on Sunday night for Everton as dia first two games back na both evening kick-offs. (Mail)

Arsenal fit dey willing to sell Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 23, to Leicester City, just 12 months afta e move to Emirates Stadium. (Express)

Barcelona and France forward Antoine Griezmann, 29, say im intend to finish e career for Major League Soccer for America. (LA Times)

Barcelona Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 32, go discuss potential return to e former club Sevilla for di end of di season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 25, na target for Everton and Arsenal, but di Frenchman no go accept wage cut to leave di Serie A side. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)

Germany midfielder Kai Havertz na target for Real Madrid, but Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes say di Bundesliga club never make any decision on di 20-year-old future. (Marca)