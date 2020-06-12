Image copyright Presidency Image example #BuhariHasFailed na wetin some Nigerians dey use tok dia mind ontop di current Buhari administration

For day wey di kontri dey celebrate democracy, #BuhariHasFailed na wetin some Nigerians dey use tok dia mind ontop di current administration of presido Muhammadu Buhari.

Since 2018, every 12 June na Democracy Day for Nigeria and na public holiday also, wey Buhari himsef inaugurate for 2018 - as way to remember say im kontri pipo, for 1993, vote for civilian goment.

On im second term as civilian presido, oga Buhari don see im share of those wey say im no do well, and im supporters wey claim, im fit be di best president wey Nigeria don get in a long time.

But wetin be di real mata wey make pipo carri #BuhariHasFailed dey trend for social media?

Insecurity

Di fact be say #BuhariHasFailed begin trend di night before June 12, wit many of di posts na ontop security, especially di anyhow kill-kill wey dey happen for northern part of di kontri.

Oga Buhari for im 2020 Democracy Day speech say "I regret di anyhow gbege wey take di live of pipo for Katsina and Borno States... Security Agencies go pursue those behind am and bring dem to justice."

Unemployment

Just one day before 12 June, tori comot say di vice-president Yemi Osinbajo dey draw ear say di millions for di kontri fit lose dia work due to coronavirus. Although nobody fit blame dis on goment, some feel say unemployment mata don dey already get k-leg even before Covid-19 reach.

President Buhari, on June 6, 2018, change di Democracy Day to June 12 in honour of Moshood Abiola, di winner June 12, 1993, presidential election wey die for prison.

Buhari also cari award give di late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola as di Grand Commander of di Federal Republic. E also cari award give Abiola running mate dat time, Babagina Kingibe, wit national honours.

Many till today still believe say June 12, 1993 election na im be di freest and fairest election for Nigeria ever.