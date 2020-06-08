Image copyright Nnamdi Kanu Image example Nigeria goment declare Ipod as terrorists group for 2018 even come cari dia leader Nnamdi Kanu enta prison and charge am to court for treason.

Di gbege between di Indigenous People of Biafra and di Nigerian goment don enta anoda level as goment accuse say di separatist group dey try rubbish di kontri internationally.

Goment tok tok pesin, Garba Shehu say di IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu dey go about di announce say di Nigerian goment dey support di persecution of Christian for di kontri.

And dat im get monthly spending budget of 85,000 thousand dollars wey e use pay public relation firms to dabaru di kontri and goment name for US, UK and di whole of Europe.

But Nnamdi Kanu wey respond on top im Facebook page say im group don already destroy Nigeria.

Oga Kanu say im no get mansion, car, hotel, university and goment contract and dat im no dey lie or cheat or steal and dat everytin wey im get, na by di grace of im God and e go use am to restore Biafra (di name of di failed state of Igbo speaking pipo wey cause Nigeria civil warin 1967) by truth and honesty.

"All di moni wey di di Ipob family dey contribute worldwide for di liberation struggle we dey put am to dismantle Nigeria and restore Biafra," im tok.

Di Indigenous People of Biafra bin want dia own separate kontri of Biafra, wey go be only Igbo speaking pipo mainly from fives states south eastern of present day Nigeria.

Oga Kanu now dey exile for abroad afta im jump bail from im trial from Nigeria.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nnamdi Kanu na di leader of di Indigenous people of Biafra wey wan comot from Nigeria

Wetin be goment accuse?

Di goment claim say Ipob di use Christainity as cover to call US goment to appoint special envoy to di kontri to stop di genocide of Christians wey di happun.

And dat di IPOB oga di manipulate di matter of Christian welfare for im won polical gains wit di goal to damage di inter-religious dialogue for Nigeria as well as spoil di kontri name internationally.

Di goment also accuse say Ipob plan na to spoil di good relationship wey Nigeria get wit di western leaders but dat di goment dey welcome evrione including organisations dem make dem come see for demselves and know say na lie Nnamdi Kanu dey lie.

And dat e dey use wuru-wuru to take dia moni and dey drag dem into wetin fit destroy dia relationship wit Nigeria.

Kanu further react say finally, Nigerian goment don confirm say im dey spend big on top diplomatic matter and dat by di time im destroy di kontri, di name Nigeria no go exit again.