Jamb results 2020: How to find quicklinks to original jamb result from jambefacility and wetin you gatz sabi about June 16 - Date
Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) wey be di office wey dey set exams and give admission to pipo wey want do undergraduate course for public universities inside Nigeria don announce how dia parole go be inside di coronavirus palava.
Already, Jamb candidates wey just write di 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) go fit now print dia result notification slips.
Di results wey before now dey available through text to candidates on request by dem but candidates now wey don dey request for printed version fit print di result free from di Board website: www.jamb.gov.ng.
How to check di results for jambefacility
All wetin any candidate need to do afta visiting di site na to click on QUICK LINKS, on di "EFacility" wia candidate go dey required to provide him or her registration details and di result notification slip go come display for printing.
Di printing of di result notification slip dey free of charge as e dey different from di original result slips wey dey come wit di candidate picture.
Candidates fit print dia result notification slip anywhere inside di kontri even from di comfort of dia domot, once dem get internet access.