Image copyright Getty Images Image example Students for Nigeria go fit now write post-UTME exam to enter university

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) wey be di office wey dey set exams and give admission to pipo wey want do undergraduate course for public universities inside Nigeria don announce how dia parole go be inside di coronavirus palava.

Already, Jamb candidates wey just write di 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) go fit now print dia result notification slips.

Di results wey before now dey available through text to candidates on request by dem but candidates now wey don dey request for printed version fit print di result free from di Board website: www.jamb.gov.ng.

Image copyright JAMB/FACEBOOK Image example JAMB na di join bodi wey dey set exam for pipo wey wan go tertiary schools for Nigeria

How to check di results for jambefacility

All wetin any candidate need to do afta visiting di site na to click on QUICK LINKS, on di "EFacility" wia candidate go dey required to provide him or her registration details and di result notification slip go come display for printing.

Di printing of di result notification slip dey free of charge as e dey different from di original result slips wey dey come wit di candidate picture.

Candidates fit print dia result notification slip anywhere inside di kontri even from di comfort of dia domot, once dem get internet access.