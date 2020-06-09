School reopening: See how some children dey learn without radio, TV or internet
Producers: Andrew Gift, Gift Ufuoma
BBC Pidgin enta Lagos, Nigeria to check how children dey benefit from di online and TV/radio school, we find out say plenti students no fit access dat kain school sake of say some of dem no get TV, radio or even phone to do online school.
Some wey get TV and radio no get light to hook up when di classes start.
Tinubu Ayodeji dey teach children wey no fit access education during dis covid19 period.
Ayo tok why and how im take start to dey teach and recommend wetin goment suppose do to reach children for rural areas.