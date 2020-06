Filth take over parts of Accra streets after floods kill one, displace some residents

National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirm say one person die for Accra after rains cause flood for de capital city.

Lt. Col. Michael Mfum wey dey plus de 48 Engineers Regiment for Ghana Armed Forces during rescue mission confirm de death give Accra-based JoyNews.

Joint team of military and NADMO officials rescue residents for areas wey de flood take over dema homes, destroy dema properties den tins.

De rains start late Monday evening wey e fall across de capital, displacing residents for Ordonaa, Adabraka, Circle areas especially.

De floods also leave behind plastic waste den tins some of Accra.

Image copyright Filth take over streets after floods kill one, dis

One displaced resident, Fred talk BBC Pidgin say he "I wake up around 1.30am from bed wey I realise say e dey rain so I close my windows.

So around 3.00am wey I wake up from bed realise say I dey stand inside water for my room. E destroy some of my things all" he add.

Check out some of de pictures we gather after de rains for Accra early Tuesday morning.

Various govments for Ghana promise say dem go resolve de issue of flooding for these areas but flooding come turn annual challenge give Ghanaians.