Image copyright Screenshot/Instagram Image example Today 365d deyavailable on worldwide Netflix

One new Polish feem for Netflix dey totori fans well-well, and tori be say if you be fan of 'Addicted', 'Fifty Shades' dis fit be your kain of feem.

365 Days na erotic drama wey Barbara Białowąs direct, di movie feature Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka for lead roles.

Di story of dis drama na about Massimo, one member of Sicilian Mafia family and Laura wey be sales director. Dis two pipo lives bin dey go well, all of a sudden tins change, Massimo kidnap Laura and give her 365 Days to fall in love wit am.

Oda actors wey dey di feem na Bronisław Wrocławski as Mario, Magdalena Lamparska as Olga Natasza, and Natasza Urbanska as Anna.

Already sef fans don dey reason weda dis Netflix feem go get part part two.