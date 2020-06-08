Image copyright PA Media Image example Diem drag di statue of Edward Colston for Bristol before dem troway inside water

Angry pipo wey dey protest provoke push down of Edward Colston statue for Bristol, for one city for southwest of England as protesters continue di Black Lives Matters march.

Dis action sweet many pipo for belle, onto say im na popular slave trader.

Tori be say, 'I no go gree pipo put rope for di 5.5-metre (18ft) bronze statue wey don stand for Colston Avenue since 1895' as memorial to his philanthropic works before dem pull am down.

Pipo post di images on social media as protesters kneel down for di staue neck for eight minutes, to remember how di African American man George Floyd die for di city of Minneapolis on May 25 for one white policeman hand.

Dem roll Colston statue inside Bristol Harbour wey dey overlook di bridge wey dem call Pero Bridge, afta Pero Jones - one slave man wey live and die for di city towards di end of di 18th century, afta im slaveowners "buy" am di age of 12.

Image copyright Dave Betts Image example Na for 1895 na im dem build di statue of di slave trader and philanthropist

Who be Edward Colston?

Dem born Edward Colston, for 1636 to one rich family, im bin get hand for di main slave company for England wey dem call di Royal African Company, and Bristol na di headquarters.

Di company transport tens of thousands of Africans across di Atlantic Ocean, mainly to work for Sugar plantations for Caribbean to cultivate di tobacco fields for di new North American colony of Virginia. Each slave person get di company initials ontop dia chest.

