Image copyright AFP

Dis week Nigerian parents dey expect update from federal goment to know wen schools go reopen after over two months of lockdown sake of coronavirus.

Nigeria goment bin close all schools including University, Secondary and Primary schools for Nigeria on March 26 to stop di spread of coronavirus for di kontri.

For Lagos wey get di highest number of Covid-19 confam cases, authoritiesi don dey consider different options to reopen schools.

Nigeria Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba tok during one Presidential taskforce press briefing on Covid-19 say di ministry go release guidelines on how tins go be if schools wan resume.

"We go publish guidelines on wetin we expect adapting wit Covid-19 go look like. For secondary schools, those for junior secondary and senior secondary fit resume just to finish dia exams and den go back.

"We go limit di number of children per class, wetin e fit mean be say classes fit hold for morning and classes fit hold for afternoon to handle di issue of social distancing," no so oga Nwajiuba tok.

Di LagosState Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo tok say "Protocols go dey to address schools wey get large gatherings. E get plenti tins wey wey dey think about, like make pupils no dey come school everyday so dem go fit spread di children across di school.

She tok say dem go begin share di paper protocol on di guidelines to reopen school dis week.

Oda States commissioner for education don also chook mouth to tok wetin dem dey do.

Commissioner of Education for Kano state north western Nigeria, Muhammad Sanusi Sa'ad tell BBC say di decision to re-open di schools no be for Kano to take alone as na northern govnors meet to close all dia schools after coronavirus palava enter Nigeria.

"No date for di re-opening of Kano schools for now because as e be say na northern govnors meet to close all dia schools, na di same wey dem go meet again to determine when to re-open di schools."

Rivers State, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku tell BBC Pidgin say dem take di education of school children very serious, na im make since March, classes dey go on for radio and TV for Basic 10 and SS3 students to prepare dem for dia terminal examinations, with di expectation say di COVID 19 palava no go last long.

But as tins be now, dem dey look how dem go escalate am to include oda classes too but all dat one dey dia plans wey dem still dey make consultations.

Federal ministry of Education tok-tok pesin, Ben Gong tell BBC say di ministry go only decide on a date if di kontri health authority say e dey safe to do so.

Meanwhile, Some private Universities for Nigeria don tok say dem dey kampe to open dia school wen goment open coast for schools to resume.

Babcock and Lead City Universities say dem don dey ready to resume as dem done get measures in place to ensure say dia students dey safe wen dem resume school.

Di tok tok pesin of Babcock University say di school go dey disinfect classrooms before and after di students use am. Hand sanitizer and face masks go also dey enforce for di school.

Im add say dem don increase number of security for di campus wey go ensure say di students obey social distancing rule.

"We make arrangement for physical distancing and hand washing. We dey ready and wen goment comot restrictions, we go admit students back,". Before now, di university don put different arrangement for post-covid learning environment in terms of social distancing and use of face masks." Abayomi Owolabi wey be tok-tok pesin for Lead City University tok.

See di places wia schools don resume and wetin dem dey do to protect children from di virus

Image copyright Getty Images

South Africa

Primary school pikins of some grades for South Africa resume school on Monday after over two months of lockdown

Di Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga say goment go reduce unnecessary visits to schools and dem don put di necessary equipment for 95% of schools to protect children from di vrus and plans don dey ground for di remaining 5%.

Tanzania

Some high schools and colleges don resume for di kontri from June 1 and goment say dem must follow strict guidelines to make sure say dem dey safe from coronavirus.

Dem close schools for March after di outbreak of di virus.

President John Magufuli say im go consider reopening schools for younger pupils if di infection rate for di kontri reduce.

Image copyright AFP

Cameroon

Di goment tok say dem don put safety measures to protect learners plus dem go clean di classrooms and share sanitisers and face masks to student as dem reopen school for June 1

Final year students and university students wey resume studies dey sit metres apart.

Education officials don even threaten teachers wey no report back to school after some of dem dey fear say cases of coronavirus fit increase as dem reopen schools.

England

Nursery and pre-school children plus pupils for Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 na di first to go back to school for England, from 1 June.

Secondary school pupils go resume from 15 June.

Dia guideline na as follows

Children no go pass 15 for classroom

Dem ask pupils to stay 2m (6ft 6in) apart

regular hand washing

Different break and lunch times, plus different arrival and departure time for students

Dem no go dey share equipment like books and toys

Parents no go gather for school gates or playground

Carers go enter school buildings only based on appointment.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Schools don open in Denmark and Germany. Dem fit really keep pupils safely apart?

China

China, where di virus bin start from don send pupils back to school after dia battle wit coronavirus.

Social distancing measures, wearing masks, customised school transport, and marked routes to classrooms na im Chinese students dey abide to as dem return back to school.

Taiwan

Sake of di success wey Taiwan don record for dia fight against di virus dem reopen schools since February as dem also apply all di social distancing rules wey China adopt.

Di kontri record 439 cases and six deaths.

Image copyright Zhejiang Daily

Denmark

Di kontri ease dia coronavirus lockdown for mid-April as dem reopen schools and day care centres,

Teaching staff dey under instruction to keep social distancing between children some teachers dey teach pupils outside and dem dey even write with chalk for playground instead of blackboard.

Dem make students dey wash dia hands every two hours.

Germany

Germany dey reopen schools in batches as dem dey ease di lockdown.

Like China, Germany don implement social distancing guidelines within schools.

Norway

Primary schools reopen on April 27, while nurseries open di week on April 20.

Na only 15 pupils fit dey class. Dem encourage regular hand and desk washing.

As plans dey happun for different kontris to return back to school, plenti gbasgbos still dey over whether e dey safe for children to school or e fit cause a second wave of coronavirus.