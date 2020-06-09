Image copyright @veezeebaybeh, therealmissella Instagram Image example Mike (Left) Ella (middle) Venita ( right)

Tacha and Mike of Bigbrother Naija Pepper dem gang don react to di 'gbas gbos' wey happun for di reunion show between Venita and Ella.

On Monday episode wey be di number five edition of di reunion show na about Betrayals and Backstabbers.

Di highlight for di episode na wen Ebuka wey be di host ask Venita about her perception of fellow housemates Ella for di house.

Venita answer na im start di whole drama for di episode as she claim say Ella dey sell stories to di public.

According to her, she claim say di whole situation with Ella mama health and how she take switch off wen she collect money from her fellow housemates dey one kain.

Di whole situation come become too much for Ella, she cry comot as oda housemates begin table her mata too.

When she return back she tok say "I fit don mess up, but I no regret anything now because my mama dey breath"

Di whole situation make some housemates wey no appear for di show to react for social media.

Tacha tweet say "I dey really feel sad for Ella, nobody suppose go through dis kain thing."

While Mike wey also carry second for di show but no dey part of dis episode say wow Venita go off

Di housemates wey dey dis episode na Ella, Mercy, Jackye, Sir Dee, Joe, Diane, KimOprah and Venita.

As di show finish fans of di show enta social media to how venita behave for di show

