Image copyright Getty Images Image example Brazilian star Marta na six-time Fifa Player of di Year

Brazil don pull out from di running to host di 2023 Women World Cup.

Di Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) say goment no tink say na wise decision to put money for di sport as coronavirus pandemic still dey.

Brazil don give dia support to Colombia wey get interest against Japan and kontris like Australia and New Zealand wey wan joinbodi host di 32-team tournament.

Fifa go vote to choose di hosts for June 25.

For inside statement, di CBF tok say because of di hardship wey Covid- 19 cause dia economy, dem don comot hand for di competition.

Brazil don host plenty major international sporting competitions wey include di Men World Cup for 2014, di 2016 Olympic and Paralympic games and the Copa America for 2019.

Di Covid-19 pandemic bin affect di kontri badly, wit more than 35,000 deaths and 640,000 confirmed infections, but pipo wey die pass dis figure sake of testing materials wey no too dey.