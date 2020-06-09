Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza don die

Pierre Nkurunziza Image copyright Getty Images

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza don die at di age of 55 of heart attack according to goment sources.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.