Image copyright AFP Image example Mr Nkurunziza dey passionate about football

President of South Africa, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya and oda African leaders don express how dem feel and send sorry message to di family plus pipo of Burundi sake of di death of dia President, Pierre Nkurunziza.

According to Burundi goment, wetin cause President Pierre Nkurunziza death na 'sudden and unexpected heart attack' afta brief sickness wey dem no named.

One report also come out say Nkurunziza wife test positive for coronavirus - dis na di disease wey oga Nkurunziza no too take serious sotey im even do election during di outbreak, plus even pursue World Health Organization (WHO) representatives from di kontri.

Afta like 15 years for power, oga Nkurunziza bin don dey prepare to step down as president for August, to become Burundi "supreme guide to patriotism" before im die.

Pierre Nkurunziza last moment before im die.

Image copyright AFP

Di official statement wey announce di death of president Nkurunziza tok say im begin sick for evening afta e go help out for one volleyball match inside Ngozi, northern Burundi, on Saturday.

Dey come admit am for hospital on Saturday, im condition come dey improve small-small on Sunday sotey e even come fit tok with pipo wey surround.

But by on Monday im condition come change, e later come get cardiac arrest and all di try to revive am no work.

How African Leaders dey react to Pierre Nkurunziza death

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa

Di President of South Africa and Chairperson of African Union, Cyril Ramaphosa don tok say im no dey happy about di untimely death of Burundi president.

Oga Ramaphosa say "Burundi and all of Africa don lost one leader wey dey devoted to development wey dey focus on pipo, self-reliance... and want peace for di Continent."

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria don also send im condolence give di family of Pierre Nkurunziza.

E say di late president na true patriot wey carry di kontri through hard times with wisdom and foresight.

Also former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan also react and send im prayers to family and pipo of Burundi.

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta

Di President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta say di death president Pierre Nkurunziza don "robbed" East African region of one "ogbonge leader".

e add say dem really miss oga Nkurunziza well-well .

Rwanda President, Paul Kagame

Di shocking news of di death of president Pierre Nkurunziza don make di president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame to react and send im condolence to di pipo of Burundi wey be also dia neighbour.

Tanzania President, John Magufuli

Tanzania wey be neighbour to Burundi no dey left out as dia president, John Magufuli don express how di death of president Pierre Nkurunziza take shock am.

Oga Magufuli say im dey shock wey e hear di news and im go remember Nkurunziza 'strong leadership and im efforts to fight for peace, development and democracy.'