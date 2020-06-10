Image copyright OluJacobs/Instagram

Fake news na one tin wey dey cause katakata and dis time, e carry e kaya come di domot of veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs.

On Tuesday 10 June, rumour begin spread for Nigeria social media say di 77 years actor don die.

But di tori no dey true according to movie producer Lala Akindoju wey say "Uncle Olu Jacobs dey alive and well" afta she tok to am for phone.

Skip Twitter post by @lalaakindoju Uncle Olu Jacobs is alive and well. Very much so. I just got off the phone with him. Please stop spreading fake news — Kemi Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju) June 9, 2020

Dis no go be di first time wey fake tori of di death of Nigerian celeb go trend for social media whereas di celeb still dey alive.

Oda Nigerian celebs wey fake news pipo kill

Image copyright Lincon Edochie Image example Pete Edochie become popular for Nigeria afta im play di lead role of Okonkwo for NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe bestselling novel, Things Fall Apart.

Pete Edochie

Not once, not twice wey internet pipo don report di death of popular Nigerian actor, Pete Edochie.

For 2012, one tori bin comot say di Things fall apart star die for Austria wen e bin dey shoot one movie. Dem say e fall from 50 feet for di Hahnenkamm mountains.

Even sef for 2016 , Yul Edochie wey be di son of di actor come out to debunk one report wey say im father don die as e say im "father alive and well".

Skip Twitter post by @YulEdochie My father Chief Pete Edochie is alive and well. What do people gain from spreading these fake rumors without confirmation?? Its just crazy — Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) June 28, 2016

Image copyright Twitter/@heisrema Image example Di artiste, weyim real name na Divine Ikubor, join Mavins for 2019

Rema

Report of di death of fast rising singer Divine Ikubor alias Rema bin comot for February 2020.

Di tori bin look real afta di singer Wikipedia page reflect say e don die.

But Rema manager Sean Okeke bin tell BBC Pidgin dat time say "Rema no die o - na pesin hack im wikipedia page put dat fake informate."

Since dat rumour, Rema don even release anoda banger wey e call Beamer, more proof to show say im still dey alive.

SkyB

For October 2019, Nigeria rapper and singer, SkyB die for internet. At least na so pipo begin report but e turn out to be fake tori as di singer tok for Instagram say "im dey alive oh."

Di Pray for me singer say na for movie wey im bin dey act na dia im die, no be for real life.