Prince ‘The Buzz’ Larbie: Meet world fastest 7 year-old boxer

Producer: Favour Nunoo

Child boxing talent for Ghana, Prince ‘The Buzz’ Larbie dey inspire new hope fo de future of boxing.

De immensely talented 7 year-old boy from Ghana boxing village, Jamestown and Bukom get amazing speed punches.

Prince Larbie dey throw about 150 punches in 1 minute at very fast pace.

En trainer and father, Daniel Larbie talk BBC Pidgin Favour Nunoo say de boy start dey show interest in boxing from age three.

“Boxing be my life, when I grow up one day I wan be WBC champion” Prince Larbie reveal.

De fast face of next generation boxing talent already start dey dominate competitive juvenile boxing for Ghana.