Afta more than two months wey Nigeria goment close down all di airport for di kontri sake of coronavirus, domestic flights go resume for June 21.

Na five airports for di kontri wey goment give green light to begin operate commercial flight.

Di airport dem include: Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Muhammed International airport Lagos, Omagwa International airport Port Harcourt, Sam Mbakwe airport Owerri and Mallam Aminu Kano International airport for Kano.

But Nigeria airspace still dey closed to international flights.

See di guidelines wey passengers go follow wen airport open for Nigeria during di Covid-19 pandemic

Passengers must wear facemask to gain access to di airport terminal building.

Checking of passengers temperature by di appropriate authority dem